Thread: Picture format

I find I have some pictures which seem to be a Firefox HTML format, which of course I cant view. God knows where they came from, but I do want them. What is the best way to convert these to JPEG so I can save them in Photos?
Try Irfanview, get the plugins as well
https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/irfanview.html
https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...w_plugins.html
There is a 64 bit version as well.
Sounds as if you need to open the files with a browser like Firefox or Chrome.
The VLC media player has a lot of options too
