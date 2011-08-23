Thread: Picture format

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Picture format

    Richard
    Picture format

    I find I have some pictures which seem to be a Firefox HTML format, which of course I cant view. God knows where they came from, but I do want them. What is the best way to convert these to JPEG so I can save them in Photos?
    zqwerty
    Re: Picture format

    Try Irfanview, get the plugins as well

    https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/irfanview.html

    https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...w_plugins.html

    There is a 64 bit version as well.

    Sounds as if you need to open the files with a browser like Firefox or Chrome.
    Ofthesea
    Re: Picture format

    The VLC media player has a lot of options too
