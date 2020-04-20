Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. 20-04-2020, 01:06 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is offline
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,881

    Default Interesting and Thought Provoking

    INTERESTING AND THOUGHT PROVOKING



    Here is a poem written by an Irish Poet, Kathleen O'Meara in 1869- after a plague devastated Ireland in the late 1860's- How appropriate for today.



    SOMETHING LOVELY



    And people stayed home

    and read books and listened

    and rested and exercised

    and made art and played

    and learned new ways of being

    and were still

    and listened more deeply

    someone meditated

    someone prayed

    someone danced

    someone met their own shadow

    and people started thinking differently----

    And people healed...

    And in the absence of people who lived in ignorant ways

    dangerous, mindless, and heartless....

    The earth began to heal---

    And when the danger ended

    and people found themselves...

    They grieved for the dead

    and they made new choices

    and dreamed of new visions

    and created new ways to live

    and heal the earth fully

    just as they had been healed.



    Kathleen O ' Meara (1869)
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 20-04-2020, 02:04 PM #2
    decibel
    decibel is offline
    Old dick-head
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    between Lower Hutt & Carterton
    Posts
    1,161

    Default Re: Interesting and Thought Provoking

    Sorry Roscoe - good poem but wrong author and timeframe.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-f...-idUSKBN21P227
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 20-04-2020, 03:28 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,115

    Default Re: Interesting and Thought Provoking

    Yes I'm sure that those dying of starvation in the potato famine where not sitting about making art and reading.
    In fact I am sure of it.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Just A GPS Thought ---------------------
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 11-02-2012, 08:45 PM
  2. Just a thought...
    By bot in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-09-2011, 09:38 PM
  3. Interesting thought
    By bot in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 22-07-2011, 08:58 AM
  4. I thought it was my HDD, but now I'm not so sure.................
    By Billy T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 23-07-2003, 10:53 PM
  5. REALLY Fast HDDs - An interesting thought.
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 19-06-2002, 04:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources