Thread: error 1620

I get a error 1620 when I try and load Doom 3. Every time I click on a page on the Internet telling me about the error 1620 I get a message from Malwarebytes. Is there any fixes for this problem?
What message from malware Bytes, what does it say ???Every time I click on a page on the Internet telling me about the error 1620 I get a message from Malwarebytes.
AS per one site:If malweare bytes is flashing up a warning Depending on what that warning actually says, it could be system corruption or some sort of infection.Causes of "Error 1620"
If you have received this error on your PC, it means that there was a malfunction in your system operation. Common reasons include incorrect or failed installation or uninstallation of software that may have left invalid entries in your Windows registry, consequences of a virus or malware attack, improper system shutdown due to a power failure or another factor, someone with little technical knowledge accidentally deleting a necessary system file or registry entry, as well as a number of other causes. The immediate cause of the "Error 1620" error is a failure to correctly run one of its normal operations by a system or application component.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
So is this an error in Windows event viewer or from the Doom 3 executable itself?
Have you tried re-installing or patching the game to the latest patch level.
Asus PRIME Z370-P
Core i7-8700K @ 5.0GHz (XMP)
Corsair Hydro H100x
16GB Klevv BOLT X Gaming 3200MHz DDR4
Intel 660P 512GB M.2 NVMe
Crucial P1 1TB M.2 NVMe
Seagate Barracuda 4TB SATA
GTX 1660 SUPER OC
Corsair Crystal 460X
Corsair TX650M
"...anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation
of these atoms is talking moonshine..."
- Ernest Rutherford (1871-1937)
"After your hands become coated with grease, your nose will begin to itch."
Doom 3 came out in 2004
What OS are you using, W10 perhaps? Not surprising it wont install correctly.
(XP came out in 2001, Vista 2006).Causes of "Error 1620"
Doom 3 will run on Windows 10.
I suggest you uninstall the game and then re-install it along with all the patches in one go, i.e. do not run the game until it has been fully patched.
Also what are your system specs and which other games do you play?
