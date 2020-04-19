Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: error 1620

  19-04-2020, 11:14 AM #1
    lostsoul62
    Senior Member lostsoul62's Avatar
    Default error 1620

    I get a error 1620 when I try and load Doom 3. Every time I click on a page on the Internet telling me about the error 1620 I get a message from Malwarebytes. Is there any fixes for this problem?
  19-04-2020, 12:44 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Default Re: error 1620

    Every time I click on a page on the Internet telling me about the error 1620 I get a message from Malwarebytes.
    What message from malware Bytes, what does it say ???

    AS per one site:
    Causes of "Error 1620"
    If you have received this error on your PC, it means that there was a malfunction in your system operation. Common reasons include incorrect or failed installation or uninstallation of software that may have left invalid entries in your Windows registry, consequences of a virus or malware attack, improper system shutdown due to a power failure or another factor, someone with little technical knowledge accidentally deleting a necessary system file or registry entry, as well as a number of other causes. The immediate cause of the "Error 1620" error is a failure to correctly run one of its normal operations by a system or application component.
    If malweare bytes is flashing up a warning Depending on what that warning actually says, it could be system corruption or some sort of infection.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  20-04-2020, 11:04 AM #3
    chiefnz
    Enterprise IT Consultant chiefnz's Avatar
    Default Re: error 1620

    Quote Originally Posted by lostsoul62 View Post
    I get a error 1620 when I try and load Doom 3. Every time I click on a page on the Internet telling me about the error 1620 I get a message from Malwarebytes. Is there any fixes for this problem?
    So is this an error in Windows event viewer or from the Doom 3 executable itself?

    Have you tried re-installing or patching the game to the latest patch level.

    Cheers,

  20-04-2020, 03:37 PM #4
    Poda
    Junior Member
    Default Re: error 1620

    Quote Originally Posted by chiefnz View Post
    So is this an error in Windows event viewer or from the Doom 3 executable itself?

    Have you tried re-installing or patching the game to the latest patch level.

    Cheers,
    Maybe this is an error in Windows event viewer.
  20-04-2020, 08:54 PM #5
    feersumendjinn
    Crossmember feersumendjinn's Avatar
    Default Re: error 1620

  20-04-2020, 09:02 PM #6
    feersumendjinn
    Crossmember feersumendjinn's Avatar
    Default Re: error 1620

    Doom 3 came out in 2004
    What OS are you using, W10 perhaps? Not surprising it wont install correctly.
    Causes of "Error 1620"
    If you have received this error on your PC, it means that there was a malfunction in your system operation. Common reasons include incorrect or failed installation or uninstallation of software that may have left invalid entries in your Windows registry, consequences of a virus or malware attack, improper system shutdown due to a power failure or another factor, someone with little technical knowledge accidentally deleting a necessary system file or registry entry, as well as a number of other causes. The immediate cause of the "Error 1620" error is a failure to correctly run one of its normal operations by a system or application component.
    (XP came out in 2001, Vista 2006).
  Yesterday, 08:35 AM #7
    chiefnz
    Enterprise IT Consultant chiefnz's Avatar
    Default Re: error 1620

    Doom 3 will run on Windows 10.

    I suggest you uninstall the game and then re-install it along with all the patches in one go, i.e. do not run the game until it has been fully patched.

    Also what are your system specs and which other games do you play?

Reviews
Resources