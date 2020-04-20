Thread: No Racism in NZ

Its a good intention, but we all know most of that money will be wasted.
"Action plan" : read into that money spent on talk & bureaucracy
I couldn't agree more. The problem that Maori have is that they want to keep
looking back instead of forward.
Haha, in our local paper today is an article by some guy, saying a Simpler Life, when we didn't have a huge electrical device beaming entertainment into our lounges.
He then goes on to say, in the very next sentence, most people had a radiogram and enjoyed listening to programs....
Er and that is a huge electrical device, beaming entertainment into lounges is it not?
Ex-pctek
