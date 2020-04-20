Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 11 to 16 of 16

Thread: No Racism in NZ

  1. 20-04-2020, 09:57 AM #11
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,520

    Default Re: No Racism in NZ

    Its a good intention, but we all know most of that money will be wasted.
    "Action plan" : read into that money spent on talk & bureaucracy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 20-04-2020, 02:07 PM #12
    Pato
    Pato is offline
    Senior Member Pato's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Kapiti Coast
    Posts
    1,971

    Default Re: No Racism in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    You completely avoid the point Piroska.

    Those that really need help should be given it “Regardless of Colour, Class or Creed.”

    This Country is Racist with a deep prejudice against Non-Maori by a lot of wanabe Maori's.
    I couldn't agree more. The problem that Maori have is that they want to keep

    looking back instead of forward.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 07:56 AM #13
    gary67
    gary67 is online now
    Soaring like an Eagle gary67's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    In a field in Hanmer
    Posts
    14,564

    Default Re: No Racism in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by Pato View Post
    I couldn't agree more. The problem that Maori have is that they want to keep

    looking back instead of forward.
    Something that whites also do very well when reminiscing on the 'good old days'

    Not saying either is wrong just pointing out it works both ways.
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:05 AM #14
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,115

    Default Re: No Racism in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by gary67 View Post
    Something that whites also do very well when reminiscing on the 'good old days'

    .
    Haha, in our local paper today is an article by some guy, saying a Simpler Life, when we didn't have a huge electrical device beaming entertainment into our lounges.
    He then goes on to say, in the very next sentence, most people had a radiogram and enjoyed listening to programs....


    Er and that is a huge electrical device, beaming entertainment into lounges is it not?
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 09:05 AM #15
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,433

    Default Re: No Racism in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by gary67 View Post
    Something that whites also do very well when reminiscing on the 'good old days'

    Not saying either is wrong just pointing out it works both ways.
    Your point is 100% correct except that the whites do not appear to be expecting anyone today to pay for perceived wrongs done a century or so ago. Neither are most Maori for that matter.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 09:54 AM #16
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,306

    Default Re: No Racism in NZ

    To much BS these days.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Old Days.jpg  Views: 23  Size: 51.9 KB  ID: 10317
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Racism
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 15-03-2016, 05:13 PM
  2. More Racism and Separatism:
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 95
    Last Post: 05-07-2012, 09:32 AM
  3. Racism
    By Twelvevolts in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 11-07-2011, 11:47 PM
  4. Racism?
    By fred_fish in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 17-03-2011, 12:25 PM
  5. Racism in NZ?
    By bk T in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 69
    Last Post: 08-04-2010, 12:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources