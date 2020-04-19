Don't think Hijackthis has been updated to work properly with Win 10, there are a lot of entries which seem bad but they are false.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Thats always been the case.
But it shows dodgy entries which is the point.
It never told you what was good or bad though.
Or there's always the likes of rkill....
Ex-pctek
First : reset Chrome , looks like chrome addons/hijacks ? Also reset Firefox if you have it
2nd : never try a scan when there are 2 malware programs loaded, they will fight each other & wont clean. Disable Norton & then run a FULL (not quick) Malwarebytes scan
Also run another Av programs scan after that .
kaspersky
https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...oval_tool.html
3rd, reset Win internet setup via control panel
4th , if Norton has expired , uninstall it. Many brand name PC's preload a 30day trial of norton which then expires leaving you with no current AV protection
5th, check dns setting for dns hijack : in cmd prompt , ipconfig /all
Nope what I mean is that some of the seemingly dodgy entries are actually ok and removing them will damage the computer.
Have you tried disabling the chrome addon's/extensions to see if you still get the PUP notifications?
I still think it's a rouge extension that's causing that prob, as I said in my first post
Oh Oh spam on the way I think
