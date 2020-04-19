Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  19-04-2020, 05:18 PM #11
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Don't think Hijackthis has been updated to work properly with Win 10, there are a lot of entries which seem bad but they are false.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  20-04-2020, 08:52 AM #12
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty View Post
    Don't think Hijackthis has been updated to work properly with Win 10, there are a lot of entries which seem bad but they are false.
    Thats always been the case.
    But it shows dodgy entries which is the point.
    It never told you what was good or bad though.

    Or there's always the likes of rkill....
    Ex-pctek
  20-04-2020, 09:43 AM #13
    1101
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    First : reset Chrome , looks like chrome addons/hijacks ? Also reset Firefox if you have it
    2nd : never try a scan when there are 2 malware programs loaded, they will fight each other & wont clean. Disable Norton & then run a FULL (not quick) Malwarebytes scan
    Also run another Av programs scan after that .
    kaspersky
    https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...oval_tool.html

    3rd, reset Win internet setup via control panel
    4th , if Norton has expired , uninstall it. Many brand name PC's preload a 30day trial of norton which then expires leaving you with no current AV protection
    5th, check dns setting for dns hijack : in cmd prompt , ipconfig /all
  20-04-2020, 10:55 AM #14
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Nope what I mean is that some of the seemingly dodgy entries are actually ok and removing them will damage the computer.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  20-04-2020, 11:13 AM #15
    bevy121
    Senior Member
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Have you tried disabling the chrome addon's/extensions to see if you still get the PUP notifications?

    I still think it's a rouge extension that's causing that prob, as I said in my first post
    CCleaner

    Hijack This
  20-04-2020, 03:27 PM #16
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty View Post
    Nope what I mean is that some of the seemingly dodgy entries are actually ok and removing them will damage the computer.
    Nope what I mean is it's easy to tell the difference.
    Ex-pctek
  20-04-2020, 03:35 PM #17
    Poda
    Junior Member
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty View Post
    Don't think Hijackthis has been updated to work properly with Win 10, there are a lot of entries which seem bad but they are false.
    Yeah,i always feel like being cheated.
  20-04-2020, 04:40 PM #18
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Default Re: Malware assistance

    Oh Oh spam on the way I think
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
