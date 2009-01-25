Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Background to a "picture" signature

    I do not have a true digital signature but some parties are willing to accept a scanned signature from me.
    I mean I sign a piece of white paper, and take a photo with my phone.-jpg format.
    When I want to use it I insert it at the relevant space n MS Word then convert the MS Word docx to Pdf. (so that the average person cannot "uplift" my photo signature)

    Even though I have tried cropping and lightening with various programmes e.g. Paint - the background behind he signature remains a light grey in both the docx and pdf formats
    Does anyone know how I can remove the colouring from the "fill" background so hat my signature appears on a white background rather than shaded light grey?
    Maybe use Irfanview to convert the Signature plus background to black and white then try your method.

    There is a 64 bit version as well on the same site, find using search, probably get the plugins as well.

    32 bit version: https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/irfanview.html

    32 bit version: https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...w_plugins.html
Resources