  Yesterday, 06:58 PM #1
    Nomad
    Wanderer
    Dual screens - at home?

    Any of you guys use dual screen at a home setting without the use of work or doing much home finance etc .. ? I can see how it can be useful with a spreadsheet like MS Excel on one screen and a PDF invoice document on the other screen. For day to day use at home how useful do you find dual screens?

    It takes quite a bit of space. I had to take my Epson flatbed / film scanner off my desk. A 24" and someone else's 23" screen here both together measures about 110cm left to right. I find that for home finance it is useful to see the numbers clearly rather than 2 reduced size dialog boxes on a single screen. Day to day may not so much.


    Cheers.
  Yesterday, 07:29 PM #2
    allblack
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Re: Dual screens - at home?

    Dual screens at work for everyday stuff is the best thing since the internet.

    But no, not at home. That's a 27" AIO.
  Yesterday, 07:29 PM #3
    Zippity
    Re: Dual screens - at home?

    I have two 24" monitors sitting side by side on my computer desk.

    I am not a game player, and I use both screens constantly.

    I run a small window on one displaying my TV and MS Edge (and also MS Office applications) while the other has Brave in full screen mode.

    I am constantly swapping between browsers and the Office applications.

    I did have a 3rd monitor (a 22" model) set in Portrait mode set up to the right of the other two monitors. It was great for displaying a whole A4 page when using Word
  Yesterday, 09:58 PM #4
    Ofthesea
    Re: Dual screens - at home?

    Wouldn't be without two screens at home.
    Working people often have three screens these days
  Yesterday, 11:58 PM #5
    dugimodo
    Re: Dual screens - at home?

    32" ultrawide and 27" secondary
  Today, 12:03 AM #6
    pcuser42
    Re: Dual screens - at home?

    Only dual screens? I've got three
