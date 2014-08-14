Any of you guys use dual screen at a home setting without the use of work or doing much home finance etc .. ? I can see how it can be useful with a spreadsheet like MS Excel on one screen and a PDF invoice document on the other screen. For day to day use at home how useful do you find dual screens?
It takes quite a bit of space. I had to take my Epson flatbed / film scanner off my desk. A 24" and someone else's 23" screen here both together measures about 110cm left to right. I find that for home finance it is useful to see the numbers clearly rather than 2 reduced size dialog boxes on a single screen. Day to day may not so much.
