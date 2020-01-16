Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Then she should contact her isp and get another.
    And a tech - remote tech even to sort the computer side out.
    piroska
    hi, yep she should get a tech... as for the modem replacement from her ISP I have no idea if they supplied it or she bought it. I have been doing some info gathering and her ZTE f600 modem is Fibre,,,she said its connected to telephone line, well it isn't, it connects to a TP (Terminal Pont) (maybe her Telephone line is carrying the Fibre but I doubt it.
    The light she said is RED and should be white is the LOS indicator...Status here: LOS indicator,
    Status: Off: The ONT received optical power is normal
    Solid Red: The optical transmitter of the PON interface is powered off.
    Flashing Red: The ONT received optical power is lower than the optical sensitivity of the receiver.

    Also the Modem PON indicator is off
    Status:
    Off: The ONT registration fails or the system is not powered on.
    Solid green: The ONT Registration is successful.
    Flashing green: The ONT is being registered
    I downloaded the ZXHN F660 GPON ONT User Manual.pdf

    I was just looking through the manual to try to get some Idea of that 'Light' she was referring to from pics she had sent me.
    Its all way above my knowledge and from where I am to where her and the equipment is its a no go all the way.
    Yep, she has to get a techy in to do the work/tests needed to either repair the hardware or replace either both Modem and Notebook or one of them.
    Out of my hands now. ha.... it never was in my hands.

    Cheers

    Garry

    edit "Este esta conectado telefono" is This one's connected phone
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: big modem.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 47.7 KB  ID: 10296   Click image for larger version.  Name: the red light must be white.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 48.2 KB  ID: 10297   Click image for larger version.  Name: zte lights.JPG  Views: 5  Size: 39.4 KB  ID: 10298  
    Correction to typo: I have been doing some info gathering and her ZTE f600..... should have been ZTE ZXHN F660
    Anyway, the thread is solved.... I get off the case it's not an accidental pressing of the WPS button while moving the Modem ....hahahahha too damn easy
    ciao
    Feel your pain Kioti, As others have said ( only backing them up) if theres hardware problems either with the Modem or Laptop theres nothing you can do from NZ, she needs someone to actually be there to sort it.

    Re no wireless -- Have you looked in the device manager and made sure its not disabled ?????

    Getting the Icon back is easy,( famous last words) right click on the task bar - Taskbar Settings - under Notification Area- "Select What Icons appear on the taskbar" Make sure Network / internet ( or similar wording, 1709 may be named different) is ON

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Network_Access.png  Views: 1  Size: 13.3 KB  ID: 10299

    Had similar the other day (really had to hold my tongue) Lady rings me up, dealt with her for years and shes always wanting things done for free or asking how to fix it her self so she doesn't have to pay for a service.
    Well the way she was describing the problems its just didn't make any sense at all.

    Tried to get her to open the search so she could type in "Quick" and open the Inbuilt windows 10 Remote desktop -- No Search Icon she says Grrrrrrrrrr

    OK 1st had to get her to press the windows key she couldn't find it even when I told her exactly where it was, --after several minutes found it OK now press the Windows key and the letter Q at the same time -- I gave up after another 5 minutes simply couldn't find the letter Q ( same place on all keyboards (english KB's)

    Shes going to wait till this lock downs lifted and I can go around.
