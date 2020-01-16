hi, yep she should get a tech... as for the modem replacement from her ISP I have no idea if they supplied it or she bought it. I have been doing some info gathering and her ZTE f600 modem is Fibre,,,she said its connected to telephone line, well it isn't, it connects to a TP (Terminal Pont) (maybe her Telephone line is carrying the Fibre but I doubt it.
The light she said is RED and should be white is the LOS indicator...Status here: LOS indicator,
Status: Off: The ONT received optical power is normal
Solid Red: The optical transmitter of the PON interface is powered off.
Flashing Red: The ONT received optical power is lower than the optical sensitivity of the receiver.
Also the Modem PON indicator is off
Status:
Off: The ONT registration fails or the system is not powered on.
Solid green: The ONT Registration is successful.
Flashing green: The ONT is being registered
I downloaded the ZXHN F660 GPON ONT User Manual.pdf
I was just looking through the manual to try to get some Idea of that 'Light' she was referring to from pics she had sent me.
Its all way above my knowledge and from where I am to where her and the equipment is its a no go all the way.
Yep, she has to get a techy in to do the work/tests needed to either repair the hardware or replace either both Modem and Notebook or one of them.
Out of my hands now. ha.... it never was in my hands.
Cheers
Garry
edit "Este esta conectado telefono" is This one's connected phone
