I cannot get my iPhone 11 to show up in iTunes. It shows up in Device Manager and have had no problems backing up my iPad. Have rebooted the iPhone and PC.
All devices have up to date software.
Any suggestions?
Many thanks.
Just found this article, have a read of the reply https://discussions.apple.com/thread/250649065
Edited: also found https://osxdaily.com/2019/11/06/fix-...ng-itunes-mac/
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Thanks and appreciate your reply.
I cant even see iTunes to delete it.
Gad I hate that program!!
Yes had tried that and it just says already installed.
It was just for a secondary backup to the Cloud.
Am going to leave it to Apple to sort!
Thanks
Ok after also posting on the Apple forums and no sensible solutions (update all the software) which I had said that had already done!
So thought stuff it am not going to let this damn well beat me and eventual found:
https://www.imyfone.com/repair-itunes/ and $26 later it had solved the problem.
Why the hell does it take a near 80 year old to have to do all this drilling and blasting to solve a tech problem!!
Most of the time its only something simple thats gone wrong, some file not quite right, or something not updated like its meant to or corruptions.
So thought stuff it am not going to let this damn well beat me and eventual found:
https://www.imyfone.com/repair-itunes/ and $26 later it had solved the problem.
Why the hell does it take a near 80 year old to have to do all this drilling and blasting to solve a tech problem!!
The biggest challenge is finding the fault. If you can look at it like ( Example) theres 1000 files in a program 1 is corrupted causing the problem -- So which 1 is it ????
Most problems can be sorted manually without spending money, but its time and perseverance sometimes help from others that have had the same problem to actually find the problem. Those programs, while sometimes work , all they do is multiple tasks that can still be done manually but save time.
Tech breaks, simple as that, and not all breaks are the same or have the same solution.
Good you managed to get it sorted though.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
