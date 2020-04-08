Can't install Office 2010. It won't take my Key which has worked 3 times this year because I had to repair it. This time the repair didn't work so I did a remove of Office 2010. When I went to install the program it would not take my key?
Theres usually only a few reasons as to why It wont accept it. The Key is accepted /rejected at the install level, meaning the version that's on the Install exe or CD/DVD.
Example: If you tried to enter a Home and student Key on a Professional DVD it wouldn't accept it.
The main one:
1. The key is Wrong for the version you have.
Suggest you go to Microsoft site https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/soft...ownload/office Enter in the key you have, that will soon tell you if its right or not, and assuming it is download the actual version that the key gives you. If for some reason its rejected it will say why.
Hasn't support for Office 2010 finished so maybe you can't install it again??
