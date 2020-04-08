Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. 08-04-2020, 10:34 AM #1
    lostsoul62
    lostsoul62 is offline
    Senior Member lostsoul62's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Posts
    493

    Default Can't install Office 2010

    Can't install Office 2010. It won't take my Key which has worked 3 times this year because I had to repair it. This time the repair didn't work so I did a remove of Office 2010. When I went to install the program it would not take my key?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 08-04-2020, 11:46 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,291

    Default Re: Can't install Office 2010

    Quote Originally Posted by lostsoul62 View Post
    Can't install Office 2010. It won't take my Key which has worked 3 times this year because I had to repair it. This time the repair didn't work so I did a remove of Office 2010. When I went to install the program it would not take my key?
    Theres usually only a few reasons as to why It wont accept it. The Key is accepted /rejected at the install level, meaning the version that's on the Install exe or CD/DVD.

    Example: If you tried to enter a Home and student Key on a Professional DVD it wouldn't accept it.

    The main one:
    1. The key is Wrong for the version you have.

    Suggest you go to Microsoft site https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/soft...ownload/office Enter in the key you have, that will soon tell you if its right or not, and assuming it is download the actual version that the key gives you. If for some reason its rejected it will say why.
    Last edited by wainuitech; 08-04-2020 at 11:54 AM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 08-04-2020, 01:52 PM #3
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland / Tauranga
    Posts
    3,985

    Default Re: Can't install Office 2010

    Hasn't support for Office 2010 finished so maybe you can't install it again??
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 08-04-2020, 02:50 PM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,291

    Default Re: Can't install Office 2010

    Quote Originally Posted by paulw View Post
    Hasn't support for Office 2010 finished so maybe you can't install it again??
    Not quite, October 13, 2020 Still wont stop it being installed as the product key gets verified and accepted or rejected Via the install Medias inbuilt coding.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Upgrade Office 2010 -> Office 2013
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 19-04-2014, 03:41 PM
  2. Office 2010
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-12-2012, 09:30 AM
  3. Why install Office 2010 x64?
    By wratterus in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-07-2011, 03:00 PM
  4. Office 2007 to Office 2010 Upgrade
    By wainuitech in forum PressF1
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 24-07-2010, 04:53 PM
  5. Office 2010
    By davidmmac in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 14-07-2009, 01:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources