Will someone please tell me how to create a new folder in Gmail. I have had a look and cannot find anything. I think that in Gmail it's called a label.
Your help is appreciated. Thank you.
You answered your own question.
They are called labels
Open any email and click on the "labels" tab, and follow prompts
Scroll to bottom of that side panel/ click 'more'/ click 'create new label '
