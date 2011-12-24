Results 1 to 3 of 3
    New Folder in Gmail

    Will someone please tell me how to create a new folder in Gmail. I have had a look and cannot find anything. I think that in Gmail it's called a label.

    Your help is appreciated. Thank you.
    Re: New Folder in Gmail

    You answered your own question.

    They are called labels

    Open any email and click on the "labels" tab, and follow prompts
    Re: New Folder in Gmail

    Scroll to bottom of that side panel/ click 'more'/ click 'create new label '
