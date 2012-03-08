Hi. A friend in Montevideo, Uruguay is unable to get her HP Notebook to open to Window'
Here device is the HP 14-ac101la.... nothing super powerful but sufficient for 79 year old who only uses it for emails and playing a couple of FaceBook Games.
It will NOT update to the W10 v1903 that is in the Win Updates. No need to go into that because I have already posted a thread about that.
Link to the devices specs here:
https://support.hp.com/ie-en/document/c04770481
Ok here is the main Problem: when she woke 15 hour ago and went to turn on her device it no boot to Win10 Home x 64 v 1709. All she sees is the HP Splash screen logo for a couple seconds and then a Black screen.
.
To make life more difficult, she purchased the device New about 3-4 year ago, it came with Win 10 Home Single language v1709 preinstalled.
It is OEM and she did not receive a System Recovery CD (as is usual from these stores that sell devices with preinstalled OS's)
She never created a Sys Rec CD and doesn't have the OS Install DVD.
So its a brick wall to attempt to get into System Recovery options.
This is what I tried to get her to do, sending her FB Chat messages to her mobile phn, getting messages and pics back from her to my FB Chat. I used the Methods explained in a HP Guide for getting into BIOS/ Setup, and here are the results:
1// Start device and tap F10 key.. result: HP Logo for a second and then black screen... white arrow onscreen, mouse cursor
2// Restart device and tap Esc key... result as above
3// Restart and tap F8 to attempt opening the Boot Order choice...result same as above.
All with no onscreen messages saying Boot Failure/No OpSys found etc etc
So am totally stumped on this one. I am in New Zealand and she is in Uruguay so it's not like I can pop around to get a hands on grip of the device.
Any ideas what could be preventing the device from booting to Windows and/or it totally refusing to even get into BIOS/Setup or display the Boot Order choice window???
A real PITA Stinker.
Thanks in advance.
Garry
edit: my friend has a daughter with a computer and I am sure its' running W10, if so I can suggest she gets her daughter to pick her up and she goes to her daughter's and makes a Sys Rec CD, or, as most likely they wont have a blank CD, then to use a USB stick I know she has and wipe and format it to Fat32 and create a bootable W10 Sys Rec on the USB that she can use on her device: IF it will automatically choose to Boot from the USB Stick! Cross fingers on that happening.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04758961
Bookmarks