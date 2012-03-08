Results 1 to 3 of 3
    kioti
    Default HP Notebook will not boot to Windows or allow access to BIOS

    Hi. A friend in Montevideo, Uruguay is unable to get her HP Notebook to open to Window'
    Here device is the HP 14-ac101la.... nothing super powerful but sufficient for 79 year old who only uses it for emails and playing a couple of FaceBook Games.
    It will NOT update to the W10 v1903 that is in the Win Updates. No need to go into that because I have already posted a thread about that.
    Link to the devices specs here:
    https://support.hp.com/ie-en/document/c04770481

    Ok here is the main Problem: when she woke 15 hour ago and went to turn on her device it no boot to Win10 Home x 64 v 1709. All she sees is the HP Splash screen logo for a couple seconds and then a Black screen.
    .
    To make life more difficult, she purchased the device New about 3-4 year ago, it came with Win 10 Home Single language v1709 preinstalled.
    It is OEM and she did not receive a System Recovery CD (as is usual from these stores that sell devices with preinstalled OS's)
    She never created a Sys Rec CD and doesn't have the OS Install DVD.
    So its a brick wall to attempt to get into System Recovery options.
    This is what I tried to get her to do, sending her FB Chat messages to her mobile phn, getting messages and pics back from her to my FB Chat. I used the Methods explained in a HP Guide for getting into BIOS/ Setup, and here are the results:
    1// Start device and tap F10 key.. result: HP Logo for a second and then black screen... white arrow onscreen, mouse cursor
    2// Restart device and tap Esc key... result as above
    3// Restart and tap F8 to attempt opening the Boot Order choice...result same as above.
    All with no onscreen messages saying Boot Failure/No OpSys found etc etc

    So am totally stumped on this one. I am in New Zealand and she is in Uruguay so it's not like I can pop around to get a hands on grip of the device.

    Any ideas what could be preventing the device from booting to Windows and/or it totally refusing to even get into BIOS/Setup or display the Boot Order choice window???
    A real PITA Stinker.

    Thanks in advance.
    Garry

    edit: my friend has a daughter with a computer and I am sure its' running W10, if so I can suggest she gets her daughter to pick her up and she goes to her daughter's and makes a Sys Rec CD, or, as most likely they wont have a blank CD, then to use a USB stick I know she has and wipe and format it to Fat32 and create a bootable W10 Sys Rec on the USB that she can use on her device: IF it will automatically choose to Boot from the USB Stick! Cross fingers on that happening.

    https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04758961
    piroska
    Default Re: HP Notebook will not boot to Windows or allow access to BIOS

    She never created a Sys Rec CD
    well, that was a bad idea.

    Boot into safe mode, forget the BIOS. If she can.
    Weird she can't get the bios, if it shows something......she choosing the right option?
    But that's not going to help really anyway except to see if the HDD shows, but if it was dead she'd get a No O/S error.

    YEs try borrowing a win cd or usb, and do a repair on it.
    Ex-pctek
    zqwerty
    Default Re: HP Notebook will not boot to Windows or allow access to BIOS

    Try the delete key, just a guess.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
