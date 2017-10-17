Hi all, I hope everyone is coping with this change in our lives at the moment. I just want some advice please. I have a Toshiba Satellite. It has core i7 windows 10. This laptop is so well used and loved that the info on the stickers plus name are gone. I am going to get another one but I read Toshiba no longer make them for home use. I do a lot of downloading and am online a lot. It seems I need tochoose either a business model or a gaming model. I want something faster than what I have. What is peoples opinon or is there another brand better? Thank you for any/all replies.
Bookmarks