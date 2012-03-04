Today, I have twice carried out imaging of my C Drive, ie using the one with my operating system (Windows 10) and programs. The first time I thought that I had interrupted the process, because the result in "Properties" showed size of 0%. However, I went through the process again, watched carefully the process and then was told that the image was successfully complete ......... however, same result, 0% size.
Now, my theory, in place of expert advice, is that an image is there, just not showing any size, because the file type is different than the norm? When I go to to show the "Properties" of my N Drive, am told that the size is about 310 Gigs, which seems to indicate that the data is there? Still confused about how it is not read a few levels down? Am I deluded, or what ??
PS - I also intend to do a further image of my C Drive, using Macrium Reflect, when I find enough clear information on the process .......... and enough courage.
