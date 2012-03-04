Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:15 PM #1
    Misty
    Misty is offline
    Photographic enthusiast Misty's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Birkenhead, North Shore, AK (amongst the bush)
    Posts
    2,426

    Default Windows 10 Image of C Drive shows size of 0%

    Today, I have twice carried out imaging of my C Drive, ie using the one with my operating system (Windows 10) and programs. The first time I thought that I had interrupted the process, because the result in "Properties" showed size of 0%. However, I went through the process again, watched carefully the process and then was told that the image was successfully complete ......... however, same result, 0% size.

    Now, my theory, in place of expert advice, is that an image is there, just not showing any size, because the file type is different than the norm? When I go to to show the "Properties" of my N Drive, am told that the size is about 310 Gigs, which seems to indicate that the data is there? Still confused about how it is not read a few levels down? Am I deluded, or what ??

    PS - I also intend to do a further image of my C Drive, using Macrium Reflect, when I find enough clear information on the process .......... and enough courage.
    Affinity Photo 1.8 (marvellous)
    Lightroom 6
    Nik Collection
    Sumatra for PDF
    Speccy
    AZZ Cardfile
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:33 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,267

    Default Re: Windows 10 Image of C Drive shows size of 0%

    Quote Originally Posted by Misty View Post

    PS - I also intend to do a further image of my C Drive, using Macrium Reflect, when I find enough clear information on the process .......... and enough courage.
    There was a post a short while back where I posted a video on how to do it but cant find it now Grrrrrrrrr.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:11 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,267

    Default Re: Windows 10 Image of C Drive shows size of 0%

    Found it, post 5 & 6, has links, https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...148877-Ask-Leo

    or the original Video I made, showing installing, and creating an image, as well as mounting the image and opening ( to extract any files) https://streamable.com/gilwf

    If you install viboot, thats for mounting and running as a Virtual machine you need Windows Pro, as it uses hyper-V
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. SATA drive shows in BIOS, not in Windows
    By laworder in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-03-2012, 11:35 PM
  2. How do you set it so both display screen shows the same image?
    By Ninjabear in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-01-2007, 08:43 AM
  3. windows xp max hard drive size
    By lance4k in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-05-2006, 12:37 PM
  4. Why HDD shows less size than mentioned?
    By sanjoo in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 21-12-2005, 06:11 AM
  5. Why HDD shows less size than mentioned?
    By sanjoo in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 20-12-2005, 06:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources