Hi
Have a lady friend in Uruguay has an HP 14-ac101la Notebook, bought new with W10 x64 Home on it. Version is 1709. There is a Windows Update to v1903 Home that she hasn't updated to. I am thinking of doing that for her sometime in the next 12 hours using Team Viewer
but her Internet speed is so damn slow that she cannot play FB Criminal Case game! I looked today at her computer in Team Viewer. CPU running 80%-100%, 45% RAM used, Internet Receive speed a pathetic 8Kbps... she gets Internet to her Modem via WiFi and connects her device to Modem using Ethernet.
About 5-6 days ago she posted a Question in her FB asking others in South America if they were experiencing the same as she was, Her Cousin is technician and replied TCP/IP Overloaded, about to explode. Everyone in lockdown and Covid-19 panic at home, all online. Worse than the Bulk buyers emptying the shelves by the truckload and then Selling for Massive profits on Amazon or street corners!
I digress: back to the purpose of my Thread.
I am considering upgrading her OS to W10 x 64 Pro which can be done but I have a few questions:
1/ The notebook came with W10 Home installed, is it OEM and does she have a Digital License or a Product Key ( I will ask her to find the COA and give me the stated key) She needs a legit key to do an Upgrade to Pro and I assume what she has is legit and Activated because she has been using the device for 2-3 years without issues and it is fully updated ( apart from the update to W10 Home v 1903)
2/ IF I do proceed with the upgrade OS to Pro using the Media Creation Tool, what would be the best methods and steps to getting her Device running W10 x 64 Pro v 1909, latest build?
.... do the update to v1903 Home, then Upgrade Home to W10 x64 Pro v 1903 and then upgrade to v1909? ( all x64Bit)
.... OR, upgrade from Home v1709 to either Pro 1903/1909??? Saving ALL Apps and Docs etc.
I will be doing the Upgrade on a slow as a wet week internet via TeamViewer, I know that the upgrade will restart her device at some point and TeamViewer connection will be lost ( BUT I do get a window asking if I want to auto reconnect to her device when it restarts). IF I cannot get reconnected, from my experience
installing / upgrading version W10 to my PC, when the PC restarts it continues and it is at the final "Getting things ready" Stage and checking Graphics etc etc and the final Create a User Name etc. She can do that
I have checked to see if her Device has the Power/resources/ requirements to be able to run W10 x64 Pro and it has.... the CPU (1.6GHz Intel Celeron N3050 Processor with Turbo Boost Technology up to 2.16GHz Dual Core) is capable, the On-board 2GB DDR3L SDRAM just makes it to the 100% line, but the Intel HD graphics is insufficient, working from a check I did using a Gaming site
to check her devices abilities, and that site set her Display/ Screen Size to 1920x1080 and for me to change that to the screensize/display of her device (14.0-inch diagonal HD BrightView WLED-backlit display (1366 x 768) ), I had to log in to do it and I am not a member of that Game Site, so the result showed there was a Bottleneck. I thinking the screensize (1980x1020) that the game site gave was for that which is for my PC because it is the Resolution that I have. Dunno for sure.
I add a few links and a pic of the result to check if her device has the oomph for x64 W10 Pro (1903/1909)I think it has but perhaps a RAM boost to 4GB at least would be a benefit. As for the Graphics, as they are onboard I don't think that can be given an upgrade, unfortunately.
All advice and replies appreciated and thanks in advance.
Y'all be staying at home and Safe.
Cheers
Garry
https://support.hp.com/ie-en/document/c04770481
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...ng-home-to-pro
