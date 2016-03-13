Hello all
Now the tech has been opened up a bit - trying to get a decent Webcam to attacxh to my gaming monitor so i don't have to use my work laptop all the time.
Any hints would be good - hopefully under $200?
With the rate they sold out before the lockdown, you might have to grab whatever you can get
If all you want is a basic Cam then the Logitech C270 HD 720p Webcam works well. Normally around $60 Area, BUT some places may bump up prices due to demand.
I dragged out a couple the other week that haven't been used for several years , one was the model before that C170 (2011) , both worked perfectly Fine on W10.
As PCUser said though get what you can, as many places have sold out. One of my Suppliers ran out of Logitech quickly, they managed to get some others (Genius )
Thank you both - who was your supplier please?
