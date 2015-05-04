Thread: Toner Leak

reusing paper on laser printers that arnt designed for that (ie duplex) could cause issues long term : buildup on the fuser unit's rollers . usually not an issue though .
Also avoid recycled paper , it could be too rough .
I usually buy refill ink and toner carts from Cartridge World. Never had any issues with their toner carts except that they don't stock refilled Brother TN6600 carts any more only new ones for $235. They used to be $75 for refills. Have bought one from PB Tech for $190 shipped but it's tied up in the lockdown so I don't think I'll see it anytime soon. Just hoping that the old one keeps going a bit longer.
paper is $5 a ream
A fuser unit can be $250 to over $500 .
Go on , take the risk .
Its the risk of crap (staples, grit) getting in with the used paper causing damage (it happens) , as well as the toner on the page fusing onto the fuser rollers .
Only used to be my job, used to have to strip clean & repair fuser units ,what do I know.
paper is 1c per page . is it that important to use it twice.
If you printer is designed for duplex, then less of an issue , apart from dragging in grit & staples .
Should be plenty of places selling refills for that. Brother carts used to be the easiest to refill.
Cartridge World should be able to refill your one for you , if not try another branch or another toner refill company .
If you are in Canterbury you could try NZ Toner Office Supplies. They were excellent under their previous ownership; I haven't had a laser printer for about 8 years so I am out of date. They used to home deliver in CHC under the original ownership. Check their webpage to see if they will courier to you.
