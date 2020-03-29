Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. 29-03-2020, 08:37 PM #1
    Chikara
    Chikara is offline
    Junior Member Chikara's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Originally NZ, now in Singapore
    Posts
    446

    Default Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Hi everyone,
    Been working from home the last few weeks and as that seems it will continue for a while, I'm looking for advice on how I can do the following without having to manually plug / unplug cables each time.

    My home PC is connected to my monitor via DP cable/port. The monitor has both DP and HDMI inputs, but I only use the DP plug.

    If I plug my work laptop into the free HDMI input, what will happen - is there anyway I can control which of those two inputs are seen and toggle between either as needed? Or, do I need some sort of switching box to do this?
    Note I cannot install any extra software on my work laptop.

    Thanks in advance for any guidance / recommendations.

    Edit - also if this is possible, can I still enable dual monitors (laptop screen, as well as home monitor)
    Last edited by Chikara; 29-03-2020 at 08:42 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 29-03-2020, 10:09 PM #2
    pcuser42
    pcuser42 is offline
    Short Member pcuser42's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Pukekohe Shuttle
    Posts
    10,059

    Default Re: Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Your monitor should have some form of option to switch inputs. It varies greatly between models so check the manual.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 04:05 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,261

    Default Re: Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Normally I'd just use a KVM switch, in fact I have a 4 port that you just press the button on the switch for which ever PC you want and it switches the computer to that screen, all 4 share the one Keyboard / mouse and monitor.

    You can buy smaller less fancy ones, just did a quick google search and something like this from Ascent should work https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspec...?itemID=430145

    Getting one in the lockdown could be a problem.

    Heres what it looks like connected to one of my laptops, the other cables would go to other Computers.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DSCN1133 (Large).jpg  Views: 11  Size: 61.7 KB  ID: 10259
    Last edited by wainuitech; Yesterday at 04:11 PM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:53 PM #4
    chiefnz
    chiefnz is offline
    Enterprise IT Consultant chiefnz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Sydney AU
    Posts
    1,589

    Default Re: Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Another option is Stardock's Multiplicity tool. It's a software based KVM. You load the application on the computers you want to control. You set a master and a slave machine and as long as they are on the same network you can move from one computer to the other.

    You do need to have at least one monitor for each computer though.

    Asus PRIME Z370-P
    Core i7-8700K @ 5.0GHz (XMP)
    Corsair Hydro H100x
    16GB Klevv BOLT X Gaming 3200MHz DDR4
    Intel 660P 512GB M.2 NVMe
    Crucial P1 1TB M.2 NVMe
    Seagate Barracuda 4TB SATA
    GTX 1660 SUPER OC
    Corsair Crystal 460X
    Corsair TX650M
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:42 AM #5
    Chikara
    Chikara is offline
    Junior Member Chikara's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Originally NZ, now in Singapore
    Posts
    446

    Default Re: Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Thanks, yes that could be a better solution, I could switch via the monitor input selection but it's about 4 presses of buttons and menu items on the monitor to change it which is a slight nuisance. With a KVM switch it's one click plus I could share my keyboard and mouse. I'll have a look around at options if I can find one. For some reason I get an Access denied error message when accessing Ascent's site, I'll ask Uncle Google instead.
    Last edited by Chikara; Today at 04:44 AM. Reason: typos
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:43 AM #6
    Chikara
    Chikara is offline
    Junior Member Chikara's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Originally NZ, now in Singapore
    Posts
    446

    Default Re: Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Quote Originally Posted by chiefnz View Post
    Another option is Stardock's Multiplicity tool. It's a software based KVM. You load the application on the computers you want to control. You set a master and a slave machine and as long as they are on the same network you can move from one computer to the other.

    You do need to have at least one monitor for each computer though.
    Unfortunately I cannot install third party software onto my work laptop, so that rules that option out for me. Sounds an interesting concept though!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:19 AM #7
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,261

    Default Re: Easily switch between laptop and PC using same monitor

    Quote Originally Posted by Chikara View Post
    Thanks, yes that could be a better solution, I could switch via the monitor input selection but it's about 4 presses of buttons and menu items on the monitor to change it which is a slight nuisance. With a KVM switch it's one click plus I could share my keyboard and mouse. I'll have a look around at options if I can find one. For some reason I get an Access denied error message when accessing Ascent's site, I'll ask Uncle Google instead.
    Since Ascent wasn't letting you in for some reason, this is the actual manufactures site ( same picture / Device). There other but this one was just the 1st I came across.

    https://www.aten.com/global/en/produ...witches/cs22u/

    Another is from digitus https://www.digitus.info/en/products...es/dc-11202-1/ You would need to double check it comes with the cables. Some of the other KVM's I have didn't.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 09:28 AM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. LCD monitor won't turn on. (Broken switch)
    By Oggy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-02-2007, 10:33 AM
  2. Changing primary laptop monitor to external monitor
    By billoby in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-12-2006, 01:44 PM
  3. Adaptor/switch for 1 monitor/2 comps?
    By Shortcircuit in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-07-2006, 07:06 PM
  4. Monitor, keyboard, mouse switch?
    By stuffed in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-10-2005, 04:42 PM
  5. Please Help... Unexpected monitor switch off...
    By mechtiger in forum PressF1
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 19-07-2005, 04:05 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources