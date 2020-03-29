Hi everyone,
Been working from home the last few weeks and as that seems it will continue for a while, I'm looking for advice on how I can do the following without having to manually plug / unplug cables each time.
My home PC is connected to my monitor via DP cable/port. The monitor has both DP and HDMI inputs, but I only use the DP plug.
If I plug my work laptop into the free HDMI input, what will happen - is there anyway I can control which of those two inputs are seen and toggle between either as needed? Or, do I need some sort of switching box to do this?
Note I cannot install any extra software on my work laptop.
Thanks in advance for any guidance / recommendations.
Edit - also if this is possible, can I still enable dual monitors (laptop screen, as well as home monitor)
