Thread: New headphones

  1. Today, 10:51 AM #1
    kenj
    I had a set of Sennheiser wireless phones for the TV but I never liked them. Not the headphones but the wireless thing that causes intermittent whooshes and strange noises when I turn my head. Previous ones did the same and no matter how much I fiddled with the tuner, it just wouldn't go away.

    I have a mid range Bluetooth Sony phones that I listen to all my ripped CD tracks in the night when I don't sleep well (quite a lot). I also have a 8 yr old Sony Bluetooth sender/receiver from an earlier set where the phones got sat on and snapped one of the cans off. I hooked this up to the TV and it works pretty darned good. A little slower than the latest Bluetooth version to connect but that's okay.

    On Tuesday before the lockdown I went to Noel Lemming and picked up a set of Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless Bluetooth headphones (on special). They are pretty good for listening and the app for my Sony phone works brilliantly.

    Then this morning, with nothing to do, I experimented with 360 sound and signed up to Deezer. Amaaaazing!! I have never heard anything like it! SWMBO says that she hasn't seen me smile so much for years, albeit that they are a bit antisocial

    They also have Google Assistant which is quite fascinating, this voice telling me that I have an email or text, or me asking a question, perhaps the weather forecast and getting the applicable area details.

    Anyway, lots more to try out... See you later

    Ken
  3. Today, 11:11 AM #2
    allblack
    I bought some Bose Soundlink headphones as a present to myself for quitting smoking and I think they're brilliant.

    Audiophiles may disagree but I ain't one. I avoided paying an extra $120.00 for noise-cancelling. Didn't seem necessary.
  4. Today, 11:14 AM #3
    kenj
    I get tangled up with the cord when I doze That's the main reason.

    Ken
