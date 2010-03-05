Thread: New headphones

I had a set of Sennheiser wireless phones for the TV but I never liked them. Not the headphones but the wireless thing that causes intermittent whooshes and strange noises when I turn my head. Previous ones did the same and no matter how much I fiddled with the tuner, it just wouldn't go away.
I have a mid range Bluetooth Sony phones that I listen to all my ripped CD tracks in the night when I don't sleep well (quite a lot). I also have a 8 yr old Sony Bluetooth sender/receiver from an earlier set where the phones got sat on and snapped one of the cans off. I hooked this up to the TV and it works pretty darned good. A little slower than the latest Bluetooth version to connect but that's okay.
On Tuesday before the lockdown I went to Noel Lemming and picked up a set of Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless Bluetooth headphones (on special). They are pretty good for listening and the app for my Sony phone works brilliantly.
Then this morning, with nothing to do, I experimented with 360 sound and signed up to Deezer. Amaaaazing!! I have never heard anything like it! SWMBO says that she hasn't seen me smile so much for years, albeit that they are a bit antisocial
They also have Google Assistant which is quite fascinating, this voice telling me that I have an email or text, or me asking a question, perhaps the weather forecast and getting the applicable area details.
Anyway, lots more to try out... See you later
Ken
