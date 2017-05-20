Hi All,
I need to use some form of static IP proxy to connect to various FTP servers that need to whitelist my IP. As my IP is not static, I want to void having the servers I connect to constantly update their IP whitelisting, so am after a static IP I can use as a proxy in my FTP client, allowing the various servers I connect with to only need to white-list the one static IP.
Are there any premium FTP clients I can pay for that offer a static proxy? Or would I need to obtain a static proxy separately and just use any free FTP client that has proxy settings available?
Much appreciated
