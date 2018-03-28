Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Virus Transmission

    Just a thought.
    After we saw our community newspaper delivered today, and not observing wether the delivery persons were wearing gloves or not, I got to thinking, how many times is the likes of our mail, newspapers and other junk that finds it's way into our mail box, being handled by who knows how many people? Not wanting to seem to be over paranoid, But ?????????????????
    The postie did not appear to be gloved up yesterday.
    Lucky we do not receive mail from China or Italy.
    Can't help but think there are still a few gaps to be blocked.

    Rny.
    I know what I know, I don't know what I don't know.
    Default Re: Virus Transmission

    Good point!
    Default Re: Virus Transmission

    Our postie wasn't gloved today, the guy delivering the free weekly rag was.
