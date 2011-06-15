Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
  Today, 07:26 AM #21
    Agent_24
    Re: Lockdown? Yeah nah ...

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Some husbands are soon going to be pissed off -- remember all those odd jobs they tell their other half they will get around to it when they have time

    But in seriousness, odd jobs might be the only things that keep some of us sane in the coming weeks!
    Non-system disk or disk error. Replace and strike any key when ready.
  Today, 08:35 AM #22
    gary67
    Re: Lockdown? Yeah nah ...

    Working through my list, 2 jobs ticked off and should get another done today. It rained yesterday all day so good time to plant trees today.
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
