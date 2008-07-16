As the title says.
What make and model to recommend?
Cheers
As the title says.
What make and model to recommend?
Cheers
Any suggestions?
Oops... Title should be : Wireless Router to recommend.
That is a bit like asking how long is a piece of string. It depends on how much you want to spend, how easy do you need it to be to set up, what your particular use is going to be and a whole lot of similar considerations. My setup is good its suits me very well but that does not mean it would work for you in your residence.
If you ask about a particular router you are looking at you may get a more useful answer.
That is a bit like asking how long is a piece of string. It depends on how much you want to spend, how easy do you need it to be to set up, what your particular use is going to be and a whole lot of similar considerations. My setup is good its suits me very well but that does not mean it would work for you in your residence.
If you ask about a particular router you are looking at you may get a more useful answer.
The system is playing games this morning. That is my excuse for the double post.
Last edited by CliveM; Today at 07:27 AM.
For home use, use whatever the ISP supplied .
Your ISP may be able to supply one very cheap (or free)
Otherwise , what are you trying to achive ?
replace a faulty unit, get something with better wifi ,
do you have ADSL , VDSL, Fibre , something else
are you actually just wanting a wifi access point
start here , a good list
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.as...topicid=197871
I was going to say whatever they send you........
Ex-pctek
Bookmarks