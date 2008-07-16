Results 1 to 8 of 8
    Default Wireless Router to recommember.

    As the title says.

    What make and model to recommend?

    Cheers
    Default Re: Wireless Router to recommember.

    Any suggestions?
    Default Re: Wireless Router to recommember.

    Oops... Title should be : Wireless Router to recommend.

    Default Re: Wireless Router to recommember.

    That is a bit like asking how long is a piece of string. It depends on how much you want to spend, how easy do you need it to be to set up, what your particular use is going to be and a whole lot of similar considerations. My setup is good its suits me very well but that does not mean it would work for you in your residence.
    If you ask about a particular router you are looking at you may get a more useful answer.
    Default Re: Wireless Router to recommember.

    The system is playing games this morning. That is my excuse for the double post.
    Default Re: Wireless Router to recommember.

    For home use, use whatever the ISP supplied .
    Your ISP may be able to supply one very cheap (or free)

    Otherwise , what are you trying to achive ?
    replace a faulty unit, get something with better wifi ,
    do you have ADSL , VDSL, Fibre , something else
    are you actually just wanting a wifi access point

    start here , a good list
    https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.as...topicid=197871
    Default Re: Wireless Router to recommember.

    I was going to say whatever they send you........
    Ex-pctek
