  22-03-2020, 03:23 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is offline
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,874

    How to deal with a difficult customer

    THIS IS A KEEPER!!!!

    It happened at a New York Airport. This is hilarious. I wish I had the guts of this girl. An award should go to the United
    Airlines gate agent in New York for being smart and funny, while making her point, when confronted with a passenger who probably
    deserved to fly as cargo. For all of you out there who have had to
    deal with an irate customer, this one is for you.

    A crowded United Airlines flight was cancelled. A single agent was re-booking a long line of inconvenienced travelers.

    Suddenly, an angry passenger pushed his way to the desk. He slapped his ticket on the counter and said, "I HAVE to be on this flight and it has to be FIRST CLASS."

    The agent replied, "I'm sorry, sir. I'll be happy to try to help you, but I've got to help these folks first; and then I'm sure we'll be able to work something out."

    The passenger was unimpressed. He asked loudly, so that
    the passengers behind him could hear, "DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA WHO I AM?"

    Without hesitating, the agent smiled and grabbed her public address microphone. "May I have your attention, please?", she began, her voice heard clearly throughout the terminal. "We have a passenger here at Gate 14 WHO DOES NOT KNOW WHO HE IS. If anyone can help him with his identity, please come to Gate 14".

    With the folks behind him in line laughing hysterically,
    the man glared at the United Airlines agent, gritted his teeth, and said, "F*** You!"

    Without flinching, she smiled and said, "I'm sorry sir,
    you'll have to get in line for that, too."

    Life isn't about how to survive the storm, but how to
    dance in the rain.
    Last edited by Roscoe; 22-03-2020 at 03:24 PM. Reason: typo
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  22-03-2020, 05:00 PM #2
    prefect
    prefect is offline
    Soaring like a chicken prefect's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    8,837

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obnoxious-passengers/
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
  22-03-2020, 06:07 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,005

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    Yes, not true but funny anyway.

    I'll tell you a real one. Not me, I was tempted but the chief was present so I kept my mouth shut.
    Nutter woman had been in and had her ancient no longer available to buy CPU fan replaced with one used one we managed to find. She was shown it running before she accepted it - in her machine with the top off, and was charged $10.

    She had come back literally screaming and spitting over the counter how it was too noisy and she wanted her money back.
    Chief waited till she'd run down a bit then as she pulled $10 out of till, and handed it to her, said Did you forget your medication this morning?

    I ducked.....
    Ex-pctek
  22-03-2020, 07:56 PM #4
    B.M.
    B.M. is offline
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,333

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    I can tell you one that is true.

    Cabin Crew, have all the come-backs on the Airlines I have flown.

    One Ill always remember was flying NZ-Aus with family.

    This Drop-Dead Gorgeous Hostess asked if Id like a drink.

    I confirmed I would, and that was sorted.

    She then asked my 11yo son if he would like one too.

    He replied he would, and would like a Dry Martini Shaken but not Stirred.

    And she replied Well for that you will have to give me a Kiss.

    With that he turned the brightest red and tried to hide under the sisters seat in front.

    I spoke to him about delegating when you cant cope.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
  22-03-2020, 09:00 PM #5
    kenj
    kenj is offline
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,177

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    Love it B.M.

    Ken
  23-03-2020, 08:50 AM #6
    WalOne
    WalOne is offline
    Rocket Dog WalOne's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Ellerslie
    Posts
    5,176

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    Nice one, B.M. I imagine the then 11 yo is now a dad himself? And has never been allowed to forget the incident, either?

    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
  23-03-2020, 11:30 AM #7
    bevy121
    bevy121 is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Posts
    1,922

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    THIS IS A KEEPER!!!!

    It happened at a New York Airport. This is hilarious. I wish I had the guts of this girl. An award should go to the United
    Airlines gate agent in New York for being smart and funny, while making her point, when confronted with a passenger who probably
    deserved to fly as cargo. For all of you out there who have had to
    deal with an irate customer, this one is for you.

    A crowded United Airlines flight was cancelled. A single agent was re-booking a long line of inconvenienced travelers.

    Suddenly, an angry passenger pushed his way to the desk. He slapped his ticket on the counter and said, "I HAVE to be on this flight and it has to be FIRST CLASS."

    The agent replied, "I'm sorry, sir. I'll be happy to try to help you, but I've got to help these folks first; and then I'm sure we'll be able to work something out."

    The passenger was unimpressed. He asked loudly, so that
    the passengers behind him could hear, "DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA WHO I AM?"

    Without hesitating, the agent smiled and grabbed her public address microphone. "May I have your attention, please?", she began, her voice heard clearly throughout the terminal. "We have a passenger here at Gate 14 WHO DOES NOT KNOW WHO HE IS. If anyone can help him with his identity, please come to Gate 14".

    With the folks behind him in line laughing hysterically,
    the man glared at the United Airlines agent, gritted his teeth, and said, "F*** You!"

    Without flinching, she smiled and said, "I'm sorry sir,
    you'll have to get in line for that, too."

    Life isn't about how to survive the storm, but how to
    dance in the rain.
    Don't know why you would need to edit post for a typo - the complete post was copy/pasted!

    and it was 7 years ago!!!

    https://www.facebook.com/mrboneheadp...8093571919371/
    CCleaner

  23-03-2020, 12:32 PM #8
    B.M.
    B.M. is offline
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,333

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    Nice one, B.M. I imagine the then 11 yo is now a dad himself? And has never been allowed to forget the incident, either?

    Correct on all counts Wal.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
  Yesterday, 03:02 PM #9
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is offline
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,874

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    Don't know why you would need to edit post for a typo - the complete post was copy/pasted!

    and it was 7 years ago!!!

    https://www.facebook.com/mrboneheadp...8093571919371/
    The problem was that it was written in American English. I had to correct the spelling into Kiwi English, otherwise known as The Queen's English. I hope that is alright with you, bevy - I'd hate to upset you.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Yesterday, 03:10 PM #10
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,247

    Re: How to deal with a difficult customer

    NOW that's a comeback on its own
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
