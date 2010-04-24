Thread: Kenny Rogers

Died today aged 81
RIP Kenny
Ken
Yes, RIP Kenny a big farewell to you on the other side, may you always be our “Island in the stream”. ......��
LL
Yes, he was great. Sang some great duets with some great ladies as well as his hit singles. He will be sadly missed.
Reported as a death from natural causes, so likely not a Covid-19 victim. 5 kids and 5 wives, with #5 being quite the looker. Probably died with a big smile.
