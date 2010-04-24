Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Kenny Rogers

    kenj
    Kenny Rogers

    Died today aged 81

    RIP Kenny

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    lakewoodlady
    Re: Kenny Rogers

    Yes, RIP Kenny a big farewell to you on the other side, may you always be our “Island in the stream”. ......��

    LL
    _____Nothing is hidden that cannot be revealed______
    kenj
    Re: Kenny Rogers

    Yes, he was great. Sang some great duets with some great ladies as well as his hit singles. He will be sadly missed.

    Ken
    Paul.Cov
    Re: Kenny Rogers

    Reported as a death from natural causes, so likely not a Covid-19 victim. 5 kids and 5 wives, with #5 being quite the looker. Probably died with a big smile.
