SWMBO and I have Android phones. Recently we have noticed VoLTE showing up in the status bar beside the call bars. Call quality in our house has become dire - calls in and out are hopeless - we have intermittent large bursts of electronic noise obscuring the caller's voice. People we are speaking to say our calls are normal and they cannot hear the noise.
I found a control for VoLTE under Settings/Connections and turned it off. Since then I have had two lengthy calls (one outwards and one inwards) and there has been no noise, so I am assuming VoLTE is the cause of the problem. Our ONT box and router are in our living room, from which most of our calls are made.
Is anyone else noticing this issue?
