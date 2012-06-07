Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Storage Issue

  #1
    Driftwood
    Storage Issue

    I have a nagging issue with my andriod tablet.
    Recently I have been getting a message saying "Your internal storage is 80% full would you like to transfer data to SD Card" or words to that effect.
    When I check the Internal storage it says 2.3 GB free of 11.4 GB.
    If I check the contents of that, it shows, Pictures, Music, Videos, Archives, Documents & Other.
    The first 5 have have minimal but the "Other" has 9.1 GB
    I can open & inspect the contents of the first 5, but not "Other"
    I am assuming it contains the system files, but it shouldn't be that size.
    Any Ideas ?
  #2
    Driftwood
    Re: Storage Issue

    Don't panic, I've got it down a lot by manually clearing the cache of every app on the system.
