Some of you may find this a more accurate source of constantly updated data for many countries including NZ:
https://ncov2019.live/
A 15 min YouTube video interview with 17yo Avi Schiffman is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXFm2u4EHrs
Why is it more accurate?
Looking at the first one on the list, if you go to the site, their list also has a sources option for most country's , which takes you off to the health department for that country.
From About:
Also -
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/a...23467b48e9ecf6
Data from John Hopkins University in the USA.
