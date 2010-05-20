Results 1 to 4 of 4
    For those interested in live coronavirus data worldwide - programmed by 17 yo

    Some of you may find this a more accurate source of constantly updated data for many countries including NZ:

    https://ncov2019.live/

    A 15 min YouTube video interview with 17yo Avi Schiffman is here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXFm2u4EHrs
    Re: For those interested in live coronavirus data worldwide - programmed by 17 yo

    Why is it more accurate?
    Re: For those interested in live coronavirus data worldwide - programmed by 17 yo

    Why is it more accurate?
    Could be because of the sources the info is obtained from and all put together in one tidy package instead of spread out over various sites, or news and social media (which we all know is accurate-- eh )

    Looking at the first one on the list, if you go to the site, their list also has a sources option for most country's , which takes you off to the health department for that country.

    From About:

    Re: For those interested in live coronavirus data worldwide - programmed by 17 yo

    Also -

    https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/a...23467b48e9ecf6

    Data from John Hopkins University in the USA.
