Thread: PJ

  Yesterday, 07:29 AM #1
    Bryan
    Older by the minute
    Default PJ

    Not heard from PJ for awhile. Is he OK?
  Yesterday, 07:34 AM #2
    gary67
    Default Re: PJ

    Last activity 13/10/19 on the forum
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
  Yesterday, 08:58 AM #3
    piroska
    Default Re: PJ

    Nor Metla. Wonder how he got on during the Aussie fires.
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 05:06 PM #4
    prefect
    Default Re: PJ

    Or Cicero
    Or the Yank
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
  Yesterday, 07:03 PM #5
    wainuitech
    Default Re: PJ

    Quote Originally Posted by prefect View Post
    Or the Yank
    That ones easy, he got all upset over some of the comments relating to the US Gun laws, threw the toys out the cot and said he wasn't coming back (from memory).
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  Yesterday, 08:20 PM #6
    WalOne
    Default Re: PJ

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    That ones easy, he got all upset over some of the comments relating to the US Gun laws, threw the toys out the cot and said he wasn't coming back (from memory).
    Yes ... one less diva.
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
  Yesterday, 08:26 PM #7
    R2x1
    Default Re: PJ

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Nor Metla. Wonder how he got on during the Aussie fires.
    Flames are Bright Orange, Metla is bound to approve.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

  Today, 06:18 AM #8
    gary67
    Default Re: PJ

    I believe Cicero passed away.
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
