Thread: PJ

Not heard from PJ for awhile. Is he OK?
Not heard from PJ for awhile. Is he OK?
Last activity 13/10/19 on the forum
Nor Metla. Wonder how he got on during the Aussie fires.
Ex-pctek
Or Cicero
Or the Yank
Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.
Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.
Dr Lester Levy
I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.
Leonard Cohen
I believe Cicero passed away.
