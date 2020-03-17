Results 1 to 7 of 7
  17-03-2020, 06:00 PM
    kenj
    Default For married blokes only

    You will understand

    https://youtu.be/ntvyMfRPKBM

    Ken
    Ken
  17-03-2020, 06:15 PM
    gary67
    Default Re: For married blokes only

    Yep that's me
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
  17-03-2020, 07:16 PM
    WalOne
    Default Re: For married blokes only

    Yup ... +1
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
  17-03-2020, 08:23 PM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: For married blokes only

    Sounds Familiar so +2
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  17-03-2020, 08:50 PM
    prefect
    Default Re: For married blokes only

    Me with bells on.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
  Yesterday, 11:57 AM
    B.M.
    Default Re: For married blokes only

    Seeing this is a "Married Blokes Only thread" let me quote Robbie Burns from back in 1788.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Henpecked Husband.jpg  Views: 25  Size: 40.4 KB  ID: 10250

    Seems this Virus has been around quite awhile.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
  Yesterday, 07:08 PM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: For married blokes only

    OK along the same lines (video) gotta like the remarks from this, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyBXfUYmeZ0

    Seen all his shows (on Netflix) being the job hes in he can get away with saying ANYTHING (and does)

    Brief example near the end https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is7Q...APT7wIbtpz_B4E
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
