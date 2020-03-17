You will understand
https://youtu.be/ntvyMfRPKBM
Ken
You will understand
https://youtu.be/ntvyMfRPKBM
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
Yep that's me
Yup ... +1
I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.
Dr Lester Levy
I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.
Leonard Cohen
Sounds Familiar so +2
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Me with bells on.
Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.
Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
OK along the same lines (video) gotta like the remarks from this, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyBXfUYmeZ0
Seen all his shows (on Netflix) being the job hes in he can get away with saying ANYTHING (and does)
Brief example near the end https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is7Q...APT7wIbtpz_B4E
Last edited by wainuitech; Yesterday at 07:11 PM.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Bookmarks