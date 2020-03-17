Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. 17-03-2020, 01:10 PM #1
    Bryden
    Bryden is offline
    She who must be obeyed! Bryden's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Cambridge
    Posts
    334

    Default Bounced messages

    Hi There

    If someone blocks your emails to them, do those messages get bounced back to the writer please?

    TIA

    Bryden
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 17-03-2020, 01:53 PM #2
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,478

    Default Re: Bounced messages

    sometimes yes
    sometimes no
    It depends on many things. Was it blocked in the email program, was it blocked via a block setup in webmail, was it blocked by a spam filter , was it blocked via exchange , does the email provider send bounce/block messages back

    Theres no point blocking emails only to have to send a bounce message back to them , especially if it was blocked as spam .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Bounced Email
    By Lurking in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 18-03-2006, 11:41 AM
  2. Spam... bounced back to me!
    By Heather P in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 16-12-2003, 03:22 PM
  3. Bounced email - Paradise
    By PaulG in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 21-05-2003, 03:34 PM
  4. Clear - bounced email?
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 28-04-2002, 08:47 PM
  5. converting voice messages to text messages
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 20-04-2002, 10:41 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources