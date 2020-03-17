Hi There
If someone blocks your emails to them, do those messages get bounced back to the writer please?
TIA
Bryden
sometimes yes
sometimes no
It depends on many things. Was it blocked in the email program, was it blocked via a block setup in webmail, was it blocked by a spam filter , was it blocked via exchange , does the email provider send bounce/block messages back
Theres no point blocking emails only to have to send a bounce message back to them , especially if it was blocked as spam .
