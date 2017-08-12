Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Tony
    Fibre getting connected (Hooray!) - questions

    At long last fibre is coming to my house on 2 April - or so Chorus says atm. Questions:

    • Are there any general gotchas I need to be aware of - both for the installation and afterwards?
    • They say they will repair any damage - does that happen straight away or on another day?
    • Where should I get the ONT sited? My present VDSL connection is on the skirting board in the office directly through the wall from the outside box, but I'm not sure if that is the best place for the fibre ONT. I have ethernet through the house so I'm not sure whether I will use wired or wireless.
    • How can I check whether my current router (Draytek Vigor 2760) will work with fibre? I can't find any online info.
    • If I have to get a new router, is the one from the ISP likely to be OK, or would I do better to buy one independently?
    • What speed should I go for? My VDSL gives me 40+ mbps which seems adequate most of the time, so I'm thinking something like a 100/20 would be OK. I guess I can upgrade it later if I decide I need to.


    All suggestions gratefully received.
    wainuitech
    Re: Fibre getting connected (Hooray!) - questions

    One thing - your current phones may or may not work if to old ( seen this many times)

    Generally the ONT - they will put it in the most easiest place - so if the current setup is easy to get to thats a good place. Wireless - Thats from the Router not the ONT, again depending on coverage could depend on where the Router goes. You can always run access points either Via Ethernet or even EOP devices.

    The Current Router -- The standard Internet Port is RJ-11 which is telephone plugs.

    The ONT uses RJ-45 Ethernet ports, but the 2760, one of the Ethernet ports is a WAN/LAN according to the Specs https://www.draytek.com/products/vigor2760/#specs If it were me I'd simply use the Supplied NEW router, at least that will work, and should actually be better.
    I'm using Vodafones Supplied router on FibreX Max, its no faster or slower than a TP-Link I have (works the same) the only difference is the TP-Link has more options in its settings to customize ( read as fiddle if you want)

    Speed-- That's usually $$ considerations to start with, the lower speeds often cost less, OR some plans are more expensive than others, really depends on the budget and what they offer. Not all fibre is top end speed, many seem to think because they have Fibre they are going to go flat out, but some actually go Slower because there are different plans = $$
    Tony
    Re: Fibre getting connected (Hooray!) - questions

    Thanks WT.
    I knew about old fixed phones not working, and also that there will be no phone during a power outage, which seems to me to be a definite step back in technology. I have one old fixed phone that I currently use as a backup if the power fails - won't be able to do that any more. One of my cordless phones has a small battery backup, but I wouldn't want to rely on it for long.
    I mentioned the wireless vs ethernet because it means if I have a wireless router I can site the ONT anywhere near the router. - which can also be anywhere (almost). If I have a wired router (like the Draytek) I need to think about where the pots are etc.
    I probably would go with the supplied modem - it just means a bit more cost, and a redundant router.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
