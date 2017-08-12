At long last fibre is coming to my house on 2 April - or so Chorus says atm. Questions:
- Are there any general gotchas I need to be aware of - both for the installation and afterwards?
- They say they will repair any damage - does that happen straight away or on another day?
- Where should I get the ONT sited? My present VDSL connection is on the skirting board in the office directly through the wall from the outside box, but I'm not sure if that is the best place for the fibre ONT. I have ethernet through the house so I'm not sure whether I will use wired or wireless.
- How can I check whether my current router (Draytek Vigor 2760) will work with fibre? I can't find any online info.
- If I have to get a new router, is the one from the ISP likely to be OK, or would I do better to buy one independently?
- What speed should I go for? My VDSL gives me 40+ mbps which seems adequate most of the time, so I'm thinking something like a 100/20 would be OK. I guess I can upgrade it later if I decide I need to.
All suggestions gratefully received.
Bookmarks