Thread: Face masks

Where to buy face masks for COVID-19?
Went to PaknSave just now, couldn't find any.
Where to buy face masks for COVID-19?
Went to PaknSave just now, couldn't find any.
PaknSave would be the LAST place I'd look.
Pharmacy. Asian takeaway. Travel agent?
The word is that face masks won't protect you from Covid19. Besides, you should be more worried about the flu. It killed thousands last year.
Last edited by Roscoe; Today at 03:25 PM.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks