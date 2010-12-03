Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Face masks

  Today, 02:46 PM
    bk T
    Default Face masks

    Where to buy face masks for COVID-19?

    Went to PaknSave just now, couldn't find any.
  Today, 03:15 PM
    allblack
    Default Re: Face masks

    PaknSave would be the LAST place I'd look.

    Pharmacy. Asian takeaway. Travel agent?
  Today, 03:22 PM
    Roscoe
    Default Re: Face masks

    The word is that face masks won't protect you from Covid19. Besides, you should be more worried about the flu. It killed thousands last year.
