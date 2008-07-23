.......... I, very frequently use File Explorer in Windows 10. About 80-90% of the time I am trying to locate a photo.
What I see in the various folders can be viewed as "Extra Large Icons", "Detail" etc. This may be the result of the
most recent time I viewed this particular folder? Nevertheless, it is very frustrating. Am keen for my default to be
"Extra Large Icons", to save me having to repeatedly change the view to that option.
Have googled, which has garnered many supposedly ways of doing this, but all appear rubbish! Another 1/2 hours
wasted of my increasingly shorter life-span!
Can this be done please?
