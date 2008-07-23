Results 1 to 3 of 3
    .......... I, very frequently use File Explorer in Windows 10. About 80-90% of the time I am trying to locate a photo.
    What I see in the various folders can be viewed as "Extra Large Icons", "Detail" etc. This may be the result of the
    most recent time I viewed this particular folder? Nevertheless, it is very frustrating. Am keen for my default to be
    "Extra Large Icons", to save me having to repeatedly change the view to that option.

    Have googled, which has garnered many supposedly ways of doing this, but all appear rubbish! Another 1/2 hours
    wasted of my increasingly shorter life-span!

    Can this be done please?
    How about setting the view as thumbnails, within the window, then hold down ctrl and roll your mouse scroll wheel back and forth until you get the size you desire.
    Not to sure about the whole computer, but lets say you want to change the Documents folder which may have (lets say) 100 folders, inside those folders are sub folders etc.

    Open Documents folder - Up Top go to View - Change to size / view you want then go over to options, click it ,
    Click image for larger version.  Name: View_then_options.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 12.1 KB  ID: 10242

    On the window that opens, Select View - Click Apply to Folders - Click Yes to pop up window

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Folder_Options.png  Views: 2  Size: 19.7 KB  ID: 10243

    Now ALL the folders,sub folders and files in the Documents will be at the setting you selected.

    Edited: just had a play, tried it on Windows Sandbox, and it worked for the whole PC if the settings are done on the C Drive. Quick video showing. excuse the noises in the background forgot Mic was on and SWMBO is watch Shortland Street

    Video:https://streamable.com/wekr9
