  1. Today, 02:00 PM #1
    Misty
    Default Pop-Up blocking causing me a headache

    ........... in one particular instance. A website has sent me an email, which I want to respond to to verify my email address. The website is A1 Image Enlarger, which I trust. The email sent to me needs me to click on a link, however I am getting the message, when I click, that a pop-up has been blocked. This means that my application for a free account is therefore in limbo. I was assuming that the blocking is being done by Avast, however even turning off all four Avast shields, I still face the same problem. Having thought about it, the message I get does not indicate it is from Avast, so maybe not. I am not aware of any other program, etc, doing pop-up blocking. Could it be Windows 10, perhaps?

    One last thought, the email address is an Xtra one, maybe it is that. I also have a Gmail account - I could use that if it makes a difference?
  3. Today, 02:11 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Pop-Up blocking causing me a headache

    Good chance it is avast, even when you turn it off by its settings its still active.

    Just been to the site Windows didn't block it neither did Nod32.

    https://imglarger.com/Home/Software

    Can you get a screen shot of the actual "block" Then it will be easier to tell you whats blocking.
  4. Today, 02:24 PM #3
    Misty
    Default Re: Pop-Up blocking causing me a headache

    Hi wainui, the problem now solved thanks. When I went to try again, the wording came up at the far right side of my Edge browser. It was in the panel, which to the left has the web address, in other words right next to the "mark as favourite" (ie a star). There is a dialog box, which gives the option not to to stop pop-ups, which I changed. So, it seems to be an Edge thing, or suppose it could be an add-on? Anyway many thanks for responding, wainui!
  5. Today, 03:39 PM #4
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Pop-Up blocking causing me a headache

    That's just the inbuilt Edge pop up blocker ( as you described) These days most of the blockers ( even the third party) block all popups, as many of them have "Questionable" intentions, so basically they need to be Trained to allow certain ones if the sites regularly visited.

    If you are using the latest Edge ( the new one) you can see how many or whats been blocked;
    Open Microsoft Edge. -- Click Settings -- Privacy and Services - Blocked Trackers

    If you wanted to turn off the pop up blocker ( not advisable) in the search top left type in pop, scroll down to popups and redirects. Open, there you can turn off, add to allow list or add to block list
