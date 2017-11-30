........... in one particular instance. A website has sent me an email, which I want to respond to to verify my email address. The website is A1 Image Enlarger, which I trust. The email sent to me needs me to click on a link, however I am getting the message, when I click, that a pop-up has been blocked. This means that my application for a free account is therefore in limbo. I was assuming that the blocking is being done by Avast, however even turning off all four Avast shields, I still face the same problem. Having thought about it, the message I get does not indicate it is from Avast, so maybe not. I am not aware of any other program, etc, doing pop-up blocking. Could it be Windows 10, perhaps?
One last thought, the email address is an Xtra one, maybe it is that. I also have a Gmail account - I could use that if it makes a difference?
