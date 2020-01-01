A pretty "bland topic" but keen to hear some opinions...
I currently have 16GB (2 x 8GB) of Klevv KD48GU880-32A160U BOLT X Gaming DDR4 @3200Mhz (XMP) installed.
These replaced 16GB (2 x 8GB) of G-Skill Ripjaws V F4-2666C15D-16GVR @2600Mhz (XMP).
The Klevv's timings and voltage is 16-18-18-38, 1.35v and the G-Skill's timings and voltage is 15-15-15-35 1.2v both sets support XMP 2.0, are dual channel kits obviously and are 8GB (1 rank, 16 banks) modules.
The thing is I haven't really "noticed" any gains in performance so to speak so I'm wondering if it's more beneficial to install the G-Skill and just have 32GB of memory @ 2600Mhz (XMP) with the CPU running at 4.3-4.7Ghz.
CPU overclocks to 4.3Ghz (boosts up to 4.7Ghz) comfortably with either of these 2 sets of RAM modules with the only difference being that the Klevv's run at 3200Mhz whilst the G-Skill's run at 2600Mhz.
The only other major difference is that when I run the preset Asus OC Tuner 5Ghz over-clock setting with the Kelvv's, the over-clock seems a lot more stable than it was when I had the G-Skills installed.
The thing is I don't really have any intention of running the 5Ghz overclock as a "standard" config. The only reason I've been running it lately is because of I've been messing around with overclocking my GPU (1660 Super OC) and again, I've dialled that overclock back to default speeds any way - I was just tinkering for a bit and now that phase has past.
So what do you think, stick with the faster 16GB of memory or run with 32GB at a slower speed XMP memory overclock which would still give me the same 4.3-4.7Ghz regardless?
Thanks,
