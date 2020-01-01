Thread: ISP's

Ok, Im downsizing my house and moving down the road to a smaller house so I need to rearrange the services.
Ive been with Vodafone since the Days of Clear and whilst the speed of my internet has never been anything like the 100/20 I was paying for, what I was getting was adequate. (35/20)
Anyway, I have been trying to get hold of Vodafone to arrange the shift in a orderly manner but have encountered nothing but problems.
Problem 1: Telephoning them is out of the question if you dont want to spend all day holding onto a phone listening to appalling music.
Problem 2: They dont have an e-Mail contact of any sort. Yep, 2020 and a Communication Company doesnt have a e-Mail address.
Problem 3: I eventually left the phone on speaker-phone and attended to other business and wouldnt you know it, when it was answered I couldnt understand the guy. English wasnt his first language I can tell you. He transferred me to another chap whose English was worse and all he wanted to do was sell me a Plan. No way he could understand all I wanted to do was transfer an existing connection down the road.
So, can any of you guys recommend a ISP operating in the Tauranga area that Answer the phone, Speak English, and have an eMail contact.
Im not expecting to be spoilt with choice.
Bookmarks