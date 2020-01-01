Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: ISP's

    Default ISP's

    Ok, Im downsizing my house and moving down the road to a smaller house so I need to rearrange the services.

    Ive been with Vodafone since the Days of Clear and whilst the speed of my internet has never been anything like the 100/20 I was paying for, what I was getting was adequate. (35/20)

    Anyway, I have been trying to get hold of Vodafone to arrange the shift in a orderly manner but have encountered nothing but problems.

    Problem 1: Telephoning them is out of the question if you dont want to spend all day holding onto a phone listening to appalling music.

    Problem 2: They dont have an e-Mail contact of any sort. Yep, 2020 and a Communication Company doesnt have a e-Mail address.

    Problem 3: I eventually left the phone on speaker-phone and attended to other business and wouldnt you know it, when it was answered I couldnt understand the guy. English wasnt his first language I can tell you. He transferred me to another chap whose English was worse and all he wanted to do was sell me a Plan. No way he could understand all I wanted to do was transfer an existing connection down the road.

    So, can any of you guys recommend a ISP operating in the Tauranga area that Answer the phone, Speak English, and have an eMail contact.

    Im not expecting to be spoilt with choice.
    Default Re: ISP's

    Be careful when you ring Vodafone and after waiting forever ask to disconnect on x date...they can (and did you my mother) disconnect your completely overnight. Leaving you without service.....and then finally when you do get off them you end up getting $0.00 or $0.36 bills for ages.


    Im 2degrees not sure what their helpdesk is like. Not really had to call it. Its probably not as good as it used to be.
    Default Re: ISP's

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    ISP operating in the Tauranga area that Answer the phone, Speak English, and have an eMail contact.

    Im not expecting to be spoilt with choice.
    Just as well you're not expecting miracles, no disappointments then.

    What can sometimes help, is contact then Via their complaint page. It works wonders as they do actually answer you as there's a record and no problems with language.

    https://www.vodafone.co.nz/contact/complaints/form/

    Just explain you tried to call and simply couldn't get the simple help you asked for, tell them the run around and lack of English Language. BE HONEST, they record all their phone calls ( I know from experience- and used it against them once) Tell them the time and day you called and what you wanted to do.
    Default Re: ISP's

    Quote Originally Posted by psycik View Post
    Be careful when you ring Vodafone and after waiting forever ask to disconnect on x date...they can (and did you my mother) disconnect your completely overnight. Leaving you without service.....and then finally when you do get off them you end up getting $0.00 or $0.36 bills for ages.


    I’m 2degrees not sure what their helpdesk is like. Not really had to call it. It’s probably not as good as it used to be.
    Thanks for that psycik.

    What we have missing here is a "Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman" (TIO) like they have in Aus. He has "Real Teeth" and if any Telecommunication Company tries to rip off a consumer and get caught they are up for $ thousands.

    2 Degrees is a thought that hadn't crossed my mind. My Mobile is 2 Degrees and I've been with them for years. Still on the original plan and spend about $20 a year. Haven't a clue about their Helpdesk either as I've never had to call it. I guess that is a good sign.

    Which raises another point. When in Aus I have a Dongle/T Stick/whatever that I insert a sim card in, plug it into my Laptop and I'm away. I can hotspot it and anyone with me can hook on too if I give them the password. Do we have those here? Could be handy to carry one over if the expected balls-up occurs.
    Default Re: ISP's

    Vodafone was bad for me. Several instances of awful service and dodgy transactions and such.

    Consumer says:

    Voyager
    Now Broadband
    2 Degrees
    MyRepublic
    Skinny

    In that order.
    My brother is with Voyager, he has been happy with Voyagers service.
    Default Re: ISP's

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Just as well you're not expecting miracles, no disappointments then.

    What can sometimes help, is contact then Via their complaint page. It works wonders as they do actually answer you as there's a record and no problems with language.

    https://www.vodafone.co.nz/contact/complaints/form/

    Just explain you tried to call and simply couldn't get the simple help you asked for, tell them the run around and lack of English Language. BE HONEST, they record all their phone calls ( I know from experience- and used it against them once) Tell them the time and day you called and what you wanted to do.
    Thanks for the link Wainui.
    Default Re: ISP's

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post

    Anyway, I have been trying to get hold of Vodafone to arrange the shift in a orderly manner but have encountered nothing but problems.
    If you get stuck, try the Voda forum on Geekzone. Vodafone managers & staff check there fairly often
    https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40

    From what Ive read from others , expect nothing but ongoing issues if you want something done/changed . Especially with billing .
    And there is a good chance that the internet will be disconnected up to a week too early, it happens (Chorus issues) .


    Best to go with another ISP . A bit of pain now , but after that things should be much better .
    Spark have been good for me (and others when Ive rung on their behalf), apart from long wait times for the helpdesk .
    Orcon dont have a good reputation but Ive found them great and Ive had no issues getting hold of their help desk (Orcon is the ISP at my work)
