  Yesterday, 08:52 AM #1
    piroska
    Why School English Matters

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Angle.jpg  Views: 74  Size: 69.8 KB  ID: 10231
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 09:07 AM #2
    Zippity
    Re: Why School English Matters

    I worked for everything I have. Most successful people have done the same thing.
    No, you aren't "entitled" to it. Too damn bad, Get it the way I did.
    WORK FOR IT.
  Yesterday, 05:43 PM #3
    prefect
    Re: Why School English Matters

    To be fair it is probaly predictive text.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
  Yesterday, 08:00 PM #4
    wainuitech
    Re: Why School English Matters

    Quote Originally Posted by prefect View Post
    To be fair it is probaly predictive text.
    Could be. When SWMBO is on her way home she sends a txt, on Fridays I always pack the boxes and chilly bins to go do the shopping, but do you know how many times It comes out as packed the cat
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  Yesterday, 08:16 PM #5
    piroska
    Re: Why School English Matters

    just not knowing the difference in spelling I'd guess...but anyway, it was funny.
    LOLs....
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 08:19 PM #6
    piroska
    Re: Why School English Matters

    BTW.....neighbour has a new relative staying now.
    We met him, he broke the fence and while we were fixing it, he objected.

    This is him.

    https://www.pressreader.com/new-zeal...81590941977831
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 08:54 PM #7
    Paul.Cov
    Re: Why School English Matters

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    BTW.....neighbour has a new relative staying now.
    We met him, he broke the fence and while we were fixing it, he objected.

    This is him.

    https://www.pressreader.com/new-zeal...81590941977831
    One more meth head getting himself ready for a stint in prison.

    Maybe he wants the fence broken - gives him another exit when the cops come knocking.
