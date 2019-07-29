Results 1 to 5 of 5
    Richard
    I have installed and am using the new Edge. To open some icons I have to click twice, which then seems to open two identical windows, but one click has no effect. Any ideas guys?
    CliveM
    Try resetting Edge Richard. Are you certain it is not your mouse that is the problem? It is obviously working when you get two windows opening when you click twice.
  4. Yesterday, 03:00 PM #3
    Richard
    Hi Clive. The mouse is OK. The first window opens simultaneously with the second, never on its own. Strange.
    wainuitech
    using the new Edge. To open some icons I have to click twice
    Are you referring to the shortcuts in the Fav bar ??? Thats the only "Icons" Edge has apart from the shortcuts on the Tab Page ?? OR are you actually meaning Links ??
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Richard
    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Are you referring to the shortcuts in the Fav bar ??? Thats the only "Icons" Edge has apart from the shortcuts on the Tab Page ?? OR are you actually meaning Links ??
    I guess they are 'Links' Wainui. I use tablet mode. The 'Icons' on the favourites bar work fine.
