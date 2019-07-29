I have installed and am using the new Edge. To open some icons I have to click twice, which then seems to open two identical windows, but one click has no effect. Any ideas guys?
Try resetting Edge Richard. Are you certain it is not your mouse that is the problem? It is obviously working when you get two windows opening when you click twice.
Hi Clive. The mouse is OK. The first window opens simultaneously with the second, never on its own. Strange.
Are you referring to the shortcuts in the Fav bar ??? Thats the only "Icons" Edge has apart from the shortcuts on the Tab Page ?? OR are you actually meaning Links ??using the new Edge. To open some icons I have to click twice
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Bookmarks