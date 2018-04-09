Originally Posted by wainuitech
A replacement battery according to several sits ( assuming its the right model), ranges from $90 -$150 +. BUT getting them from over seas can be expensive on postage ( or not able to actually send) unless its someone like HP or other importers who have spare part chains able to do so. Looking on HP's official site even they say 2-3 weeks ( which is normal).
As for getting them apart, often there's hidden screws, its actually looking for them and once undone can come aprt easily, BUT without actually physically having it to look hard to determine (I NEVER guess) Had way to many try to take apart and 1 damn screw is hidden remove it and bingo off the parts pop. Most of the time the tools used are really special ( being sarcastic) :P Small Philips Screwdriver and old Credit / Eftpoz card.
BUT only two years old, the battery is faulty if its swelling like mentioned.
To follow on and endorse from what piroska posted, follow up to CGA, even if you have to call HP and do the same, two years is way to short under normal working conditions. If it were 5 + years old then yeah, but NOT for two.
