  05-03-2020, 02:17 PM
    Brucem
    Aug 2005
    Christchurch
    212

    Panasonic Cordless Phone

    We have a Panasonic KX-TG6811NZ, a month or so ago the handset started beeping and flashing. The operating instructions said to clean the battery (2xAAA rechargeable) terminals, to no effect. I then replaced the batteries, which stopped the problem for a few days, then it restarted. It only happens intermittently, and when it does, lifting the handset and replacing it clears it for a while. The battery indicator shows three bars (the maximum). Does it mean the phone is dying? The phone works perfectly otherwise.
  05-03-2020, 09:04 PM
    Paul.Cov
    Aug 2006
    2,690

    Re: Panasonic Cordless Phone

    It might not be holding a consistent contact with the charging contacts in the base (maybe not tho, considering you say it shows a full charge). Anyway, it's worth it to also clean the contacts in the base, and the contacts at the underside of the phone.

    Another possibility, if you have more than one phone, is maybe it's alerting you to a loss of signal from the base station. Have you moved any phones or placed any obstacles between them, or added any other radio frequency item that might be interferring?

    All just guesses, but maybe stuff to consider.
  05-03-2020, 10:02 PM
    Ofthesea
    Jun 2008
    Auckland
    410

    Re: Panasonic Cordless Phone

    You can tell when they are charging, there's a small red LED that shows this. Is it charging when in the base unit?
