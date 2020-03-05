We have a Panasonic KX-TG6811NZ, a month or so ago the handset started beeping and flashing. The operating instructions said to clean the battery (2xAAA rechargeable) terminals, to no effect. I then replaced the batteries, which stopped the problem for a few days, then it restarted. It only happens intermittently, and when it does, lifting the handset and replacing it clears it for a while. The battery indicator shows three bars (the maximum). Does it mean the phone is dying? The phone works perfectly otherwise.
