Thankfully my problem is of the lesser kind. I have this 'permanently' attached to my Windows PC to do a continuous backup of data. It is adding new files fine (thank goodness!), however, it is not deleting files from the backup that I delete. In the short term that is not a great problem. Nevertheless, if I need to bring the files back, because of a disc failure, then it will give me heaps of files that I have carefully culled.
I have tried ringing the Aussie and NZ Help Lines in both NZ and Australia. Apparently the NZ number (0800 ......) no longer exists. The Australian one, I have gone through the numbers multiple times, then press 1, press 1, press 2, etc, to get the message that it is not currently open. That seems bizarre as they are supposed to open at 10am Australian Eastern Time, which is 12 noon here. The number is obviously located in Asia. Maybe where they are has a coronavirus scare?
Anyone using this type of backup, who can offer suggestions?
