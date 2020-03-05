Results 1 to 9 of 9
    Misty
    Default Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    Thankfully my problem is of the lesser kind. I have this 'permanently' attached to my Windows PC to do a continuous backup of data. It is adding new files fine (thank goodness!), however, it is not deleting files from the backup that I delete. In the short term that is not a great problem. Nevertheless, if I need to bring the files back, because of a disc failure, then it will give me heaps of files that I have carefully culled.

    I have tried ringing the Aussie and NZ Help Lines in both NZ and Australia. Apparently the NZ number (0800 ......) no longer exists. The Australian one, I have gone through the numbers multiple times, then press 1, press 1, press 2, etc, to get the message that it is not currently open. That seems bizarre as they are supposed to open at 10am Australian Eastern Time, which is 12 noon here. The number is obviously located in Asia. Maybe where they are has a coronavirus scare?

    Anyone using this type of backup, who can offer suggestions?
    1101
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    Quote Originally Posted by Misty View Post
    ... It is adding new files fine (thank goodness!), however, it is not deleting files from the backup that I delete.
    by design, thats how a backup should work, so you can recover accidentally deleted files.
    The backup cant know what you meant to delete & what was accidentally deleted .

    It sort of sounds like its doing some sort of one way sync though .
    Dont use the backup software that comes on those USB drives for backups or downloaded from Seagate etc (for many reasons)

    use Windows built in backup program (my preference) or Macrium (recently discussed here)
    dugimodo
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    I don't know the answer but it seems like that would be by design. You don't want to accidentally delete a file and have the backup do the same do you?

    An always on external drive that mirrors files on your computer is a better than nothing solution, but it's not a great backup strategy. Potentially if you got infected with malware or something it could infect both copies.
    What would be better would be to do a daily or weekly or monthly backup, then disconnect the drive and store it elsewhere. If you do want to leave it connected permanently a scheduled backup still seems like a better option than continuous to me. What you have is really only protecting you from a hardware failure and not much else.

    I assume you are using some software supplied by seagate ? does it have options for different types of backups? Like incremental or differential for example.
    1101
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    Quote Originally Posted by dugimodo View Post
    I assume you are using some software supplied by seagate ?
    Ive had issues trying to restore from backups made be some of the less well known/used software (and some well known software) .
    You can find it simply hasnt backed up properly, or the support has gone & the original software (needed) is no longer available

    Seagate and others have spat out so many completely different backup programs, Id be inclined to go with backup software thats going to be around long term & is widely used & tested .
    Misty
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    Really great feedback, thanks 1101 and dugimodo - came out of left field and made me re-think! Am now pursuing the Macrium option, as you may now have seen. Just checking it meets my way of operating and desired outcome. Now, the hard and key thing - think hard to ask the questions in the right way and very clearly.
    linw
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    Another Macrium fan. Been using imaging for many years. Even better, for most people, the free version is all you need.
    piroska
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    Quote Originally Posted by Misty View Post
    I have this 'permanently' attached to my Windows PC to do a continuous backup of data. It is adding new files fine (thank goodness!), however, it is not deleting files from the backup that I delete. In the short term that is not a great pro
    That is an absolutely terrible idea.
    I had a customer who, unknown to me, did that. Until her PC crashed on her. It took the backup drive with it, and she could not retrieve all her data.

    Never do that. And if you must, then get a second drive, copy all the data to it - preiodically - and unplug it, put it away in between.
    Agent_24
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    And a crypto-virus will also happily trash all drives connected to your PC.

    If you care about your data then such a backup drive should spend most of its time in your garage etc, in case your house burns down or such.
    1101
    Default Re: Problem with Seagate Backup Portable 4Tb

    The other thing to consider, is how far back can you restore from
    Dont assume :-) .

    Older backups may be getting automatically overwritten .
    So if some of your old files got corrupted say 6months ago & you didnt know until now, your backups may only have the corrupted versions of those old files .

    And periodically do a test restore of a few files .
