-
Ask Leo
https://clicks.aweber.com/y/ct/?l=57...B4qzo4gawtQx9g A link to Leo Notenboom's latest newsletter. He is holding a live webinar to demonstrate backing up Win10 using tools built in to Windows because backing up is the area people need help with according to his survey. I wrote in an earlier post about how difficult I have found making a start backing up. He personally uses Macrium Reflect (which wanui recommended) and there are instructions on his website for making a backup image.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules
Bookmarks