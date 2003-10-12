Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 04:25 PM #1
    Paul.Cov
    Default Covid-19 - Self Isolate

    This Self Isolate thing sounds like the biggest load of bulls.

    So imagine a family gets off a flight, after being overseas for 2 weeks. They get told to go home and self isolate.

    OK they say, they get home to a house with no fresh food in it, so suddenly someone has to go shopping, or they return to a house with other residents who continue to go to work, school, shops, malls, cinemas.

    And how do they get home in the first place? Hop in a Taxi / Bus / Train and share their bugs with other unsuspecting people.

    It's like expecting to hold a litre of water in a sieve.
  Today, 06:12 PM #2
    piroska
    Default Re: Covid-19 - Self Isolate

    The entire drama is a load of BS.
    Why is there not an equal fuss over regular flu?
  Today, 06:18 PM #3
    B.M.
    Default Re: Covid-19 - Self Isolate

    Exactly Paul, the country is run by Drongos!

    I should be right though, because Im still sheltering from the Measles Pandemic.
  Today, 07:12 PM #4
    Paul.Cov
    Default Re: Covid-19 - Self Isolate

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    The entire drama is a load of BS.
    Why is there not an equal fuss over regular flu?
    https://www.worldometers.info/corona...-demographics/

    Because there's 2 people in my life who stand about a 15% chance of being killed by it, and just coz people recover and life goes on for them doesn't mean their bodies aren't damaged by the experience... liver damage, kidney damage, lung scarring, overloaded cardio vascular system. For some folk it'll be far worse than any flu they've ever experienced, and if the emergency care facilities are full when you need them... well that's just tough. Go home and fear for your life... and maybe die.
