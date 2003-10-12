This Self Isolate thing sounds like the biggest load of bulls.
So imagine a family gets off a flight, after being overseas for 2 weeks. They get told to go home and self isolate.
OK they say, they get home to a house with no fresh food in it, so suddenly someone has to go shopping, or they return to a house with other residents who continue to go to work, school, shops, malls, cinemas.
And how do they get home in the first place? Hop in a Taxi / Bus / Train and share their bugs with other unsuspecting people.
It's like expecting to hold a litre of water in a sieve.
Bookmarks