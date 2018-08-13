Thread: LOLs

As if the panic levels weren't high enough already, Peta decided to add some fuel to the fire tweeting more of their famous alternative facts. "Carnivorous is an anagram of coronavirus. Coincidence? We think not!" reads the text.
Apparently, Peta backs up its claim with scientific knowledge: "Scientists have a hunch that contact with animal lives or their dead flesh may be the source of the deadly virus."
Twitter didn't believe it for a second: "Peta is an anagram for Pate. Coincidence? We think !" one replied.
Bookmarks