Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:37 PM #1
    SP8s
    SP8s is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Posts
    67

    Default Computer won't start ...

    Hi all ...

    It's been a while since I've been on the forum, but hope there are still some brilliant b'stards out there who may be able to help me out.

    Computer specs are :-

    Gigabyte-H170-HD3 Motherboard
    i7 1151 socket CPU
    2 x 16GB Corsair DDR4 RAM

    I closed it down one night and when I tried switching it on, nothing happened ... no beeps, no fans, no nothing. I've checked the power supply and all voltages were OK but put a known good PS in just to make sure, but still nothing.

    Did some searching online to find out whether this particular mobo had any known faults, but didn't find anything specific. Tried jumping the power supply on the mobo and the fan started, but still no beeps ... for a bit of light relief, I watched THIS YouTube clip and a few others I couldn't, but the guy got it working and wonder if anyone on here knows whether this is a common problem and worth trying to replace the crystal ... if it is, where I can source a new one.

    If anyone has any ideas as to what else may be causing the problem, I'd certainly appreciate it. The board is just out of the warranty period ... it's 6th generation and apparently most new boards have 1156 socket which means I can't use my current i7 CPU. One thing I did find was a lot of "refurbished" boards and have to wonder whether that crystal is the reason.


    Any help would be greatly appreciated.

    P.S.
    I haven't quite mastered the delicate soldering techniques used in the video, so any repairs will be done using my trusty old gas axe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:52 PM #2
    Paul.Cov
    Paul.Cov is offline
    Senior Member Paul.Cov's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Posts
    2,683

    Default Re: Computer won't start ...

    Makes me wonder if your Power button, or the contacts from it migh be poor. I've had an issue where my reset button sticks in the down position, so maybe worth checking that it's moving freely.

    Does your monitor show any sign of waking from sleep? If so there's some life in the mobo.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:24 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    1,929

    Default Re: Computer won't start ...

    Quote Originally Posted by SP8s View Post
    I closed it down one night and when I tried switching it on, nothing happened ...The board is just out of the warranty period ...
    But. It's still covered under the CGA.

    So go back to the shop....
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Computer won,t start
    By kinloch in forum PressF1
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 23-01-2017, 06:21 PM
  2. Computer won't start.......sometimes
    By rover1nz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-01-2005, 07:38 PM
  3. Computer Won't Start
    By awoof in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 21-05-2003, 08:26 PM
  4. Computer won't start
    By Dean in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 30-03-2003, 09:12 AM
  5. Computer won't start
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 20-12-2001, 01:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources