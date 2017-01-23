Hi all ...
It's been a while since I've been on the forum, but hope there are still some brilliant b'stards out there who may be able to help me out.
Computer specs are :-
Gigabyte-H170-HD3 Motherboard
i7 1151 socket CPU
2 x 16GB Corsair DDR4 RAM
I closed it down one night and when I tried switching it on, nothing happened ... no beeps, no fans, no nothing. I've checked the power supply and all voltages were OK but put a known good PS in just to make sure, but still nothing.
Did some searching online to find out whether this particular mobo had any known faults, but didn't find anything specific. Tried jumping the power supply on the mobo and the fan started, but still no beeps ... for a bit of light relief, I watched THIS YouTube clip and a few others I couldn't, but the guy got it working and wonder if anyone on here knows whether this is a common problem and worth trying to replace the crystal ... if it is, where I can source a new one.
If anyone has any ideas as to what else may be causing the problem, I'd certainly appreciate it. The board is just out of the warranty period ... it's 6th generation and apparently most new boards have 1156 socket which means I can't use my current i7 CPU. One thing I did find was a lot of "refurbished" boards and have to wonder whether that crystal is the reason.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
P.S.
I haven't quite mastered the delicate soldering techniques used in the video, so any repairs will be done using my trusty old gas axe
