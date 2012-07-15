Thread: Alarm Bird

The house next door has a house alarm. It beeps once when they arm the alarm and twice when they disarm it.
One of the birds living nearby imitates the alarm and it sounds quite realistic. We call it the alarm bird. It sounds three or four times a day and even if I know that the neighbours are not at home, it is easy to be fooled into thinking that they are either arriving or departing.
Although I have not heard it myself, I have heard tales of birds imitating the ring of the telephone. Perhaps it's the same type of bird?
Any idea what type of bird can imitate the sound of the house alarm? I'd be interested to know.
