Thread: Alarm Bird

Alarm Bird

    Roscoe
    Alarm Bird

    The house next door has a house alarm. It beeps once when they arm the alarm and twice when they disarm it.

    One of the birds living nearby imitates the alarm and it sounds quite realistic. We call it the alarm bird. It sounds three or four times a day and even if I know that the neighbours are not at home, it is easy to be fooled into thinking that they are either arriving or departing.

    Although I have not heard it myself, I have heard tales of birds imitating the ring of the telephone. Perhaps it's the same type of bird?

    Any idea what type of bird can imitate the sound of the house alarm? I'd be interested to know.
    Jayess64
    Re: Alarm Bird

    Possibly a tui? They are known to mimic sounds.
    CliveM
    Re: Alarm Bird

    Yes it will be a Tui. Well known for that behaviour.
