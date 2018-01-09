Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  Today, 09:28 AM #11
    dugimodo
    Default Re: Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard Bios Fubar'd

    Just out of interest, tried an Ebay search for "Z170 pro gaming BIOS chip" and got pages of results from $17-$25.

    Buying off Ebay can be risky but it's an option, just check out the sellers feedback rating first and if you use free shipping be prepared to wait weeks for it to arrive.
    Also means you'd have to remove the chip and replace it, which is usually easy enough but still a risk.

    Also did a search and read some forums like 1101 did, some people got into their BIOS by resetting it and using a single RAM chip, not sure if they managed to fix the BIOS afterwards though but it might let you reflash another version if it works for you.
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
  Today, 10:15 AM #12
    chiefnz
    Default Re: Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard Bios Fubar'd

    That old chipset is not really worth all the trouble you are likely to go through, unless Asus can repair for you at little or no cost.

    You're probably better off getting a new or 2nd hand motherboard with a more recent chipset, maybe a Z370 or Z390 or anything else cheaper if you're just looking to fill the gap between now and Intel/AMD's new releases.

    You could consider a switch to Team Red and get a Ryzen CPU, a 3rd Gen Ryzen 5 3600/3600x (even a 2600/2600x) will outperform your current i5 6600K easily.

    Asus PRIME Z370-P
    Core i7-8700K @ 4.7GHz (XMP)
    Corsair Hydro H100x
    16GB DDR4 G-Skill Ripjaws V @2666Mhz (XMP)
    Intel 660P 512GB M.2 NVMe
    Crucial P1 1TB M.2 NVMe
    Seagate Barracuda 4TB SATA
    GTX 1660 SUPER OC
    Corsair Crystal 460X
    Corsair TX650M
  Today, 03:13 PM #13
    dugimodo
    Default Re: Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard Bios Fubar'd

    I think Z170 & Z270 are compatible but not Z370 onwards. that's when the 8 series and 6 core came in and intel made a break with compatibility.
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
  Today, 03:36 PM #14
    Nattravn
    Default Re: Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard Bios Fubar'd

    I have thought about a new board, but yes only z270 and below are compatible. However finding a z170 or z270 board is increasingly rare, and I don't have the funds for a new board plus CPU.

    eBay bios chip may be worth it, assuming it works, but the pc I have is work related (but not work owned).

    Trade me has z270 boards but are charging out the ass for a second hand one. Ridiculous

    I really appreciate these replies, thought myself tech savvy but far from it.
  Today, 04:33 PM #15
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard Bios Fubar'd

    Thats the problem with Older hardware. had it happen MANY times an outdated MB fails ( outdated as in no longer produced) yet the CPU, Memory are perfectly fine.

    The LGA1151 Socket is where the problem is, it wasn't around for long before intel superseded it.

    Looking at Trademe , yeah a bit high for 2nd hand (lowest I could find was $147) BUT what you have to consider is, is it better to save up and spend more on modern / Available components or take the risk, buy outdated hardware that could fail at any moment ?

    Sometimes In the past I have gotten motherboards from Aliexpress, looking though, the ASUS Z170 is around the same price as in NZ.

    Another option - look for a less expensive Motherboard - Do you REALLY HAVE to have gaming board.

    Being LGA1151 you'll be paying a higher price than other sockets.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Reviews
Resources