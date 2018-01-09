Just out of interest, tried an Ebay search for "Z170 pro gaming BIOS chip" and got pages of results from $17-$25.
Buying off Ebay can be risky but it's an option, just check out the sellers feedback rating first and if you use free shipping be prepared to wait weeks for it to arrive.
Also means you'd have to remove the chip and replace it, which is usually easy enough but still a risk.
Also did a search and read some forums like 1101 did, some people got into their BIOS by resetting it and using a single RAM chip, not sure if they managed to fix the BIOS afterwards though but it might let you reflash another version if it works for you.
