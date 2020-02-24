Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Board battery?

  24-02-2020, 10:48 AM #1
    piroska
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    1,925

    Board battery?

    My washing machine remembers it's cycle progress, even after a power cut, a long one.
    What would power that? LIke a BIOS battery?

    All I can find is stuff about the processors and stuff, not what is used, capacitors or a battery?
    Ex-pctek
  24-02-2020, 08:35 PM #2
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    5,876

    Default Re: Board battery?

    Possibly some sort of set-up with an eeprom, electrically erasable programmable read only memory.

    Just a guess, a battery backup is more likely, but if you can't see one then that's all I can think of.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  24-02-2020, 09:27 PM #3
    Paul.Cov
    Senior Member Paul.Cov's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Posts
    2,682

    Default Re: Board battery?

    If it's old enough, there could even be an elctromechanical timer working behind the scenes... a bit like my old dishwasher.
  Yesterday, 08:38 AM #4
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    1,925

    Default Re: Board battery?

    No this is our flash new washing machine. Don't know if I could see one, not taking it apart to look.
    I'm just curious, it retains it for hours, we have had 2 all day power cuts, one I forgot about and machine was still able to resume when the power came back.

    Husband says capacitor but that long? I think battery. The one in my motherboard is 10 years old now, still hasn't needed changing...
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 10:30 AM #5
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    5,876

    Default Re: Board battery?

    Depending on the power drain Super Caps can last a long time.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
