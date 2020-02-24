Thread: Board battery?

My washing machine remembers it's cycle progress, even after a power cut, a long one.
What would power that? LIke a BIOS battery?
All I can find is stuff about the processors and stuff, not what is used, capacitors or a battery?
Ex-pctek
Possibly some sort of set-up with an eeprom, electrically erasable programmable read only memory.
Just a guess, a battery backup is more likely, but if you can't see one then that's all I can think of.
If it's old enough, there could even be an elctromechanical timer working behind the scenes... a bit like my old dishwasher.
No this is our flash new washing machine. Don't know if I could see one, not taking it apart to look.
I'm just curious, it retains it for hours, we have had 2 all day power cuts, one I forgot about and machine was still able to resume when the power came back.
Husband says capacitor but that long? I think battery. The one in my motherboard is 10 years old now, still hasn't needed changing...
Ex-pctek
Depending on the power drain Super Caps can last a long time.
