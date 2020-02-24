I'm fairly sure you can get double sided tape with what is labelled as "very aggressive adhesive".
Its called Double Sided tape VHB
The VHB stands for Very High Bond. Got some here someplace, once its down forget about getting it up again LOL
Found many uses for double side sticky Velcro lately. its Heavy Duty. Had to make alteration on concrete for holding down a mat in our porch - tried to lift the tape a week after putting it down -- errr no go, required a scraper to scrap it off, there's no way in hell it was going to lift. The Velcro came apart like it was meant to, but even that wasn't easy as expected.
If something as tacky and sticky as Ados didnt work, then no way will double sided tape.
Didi you use it the correct way for contact glue : apply to both surfaces, wait till tacky(not wet) then bond the pieces together
what may have happened :
too many glues tried , leaving it now ungluable
glues with strong solvent (Ados) may have partly melted/degraded either of the surfaces : making it now almost ungluable
there may have been residue from the original tape still on it, causing issues.
I would cut out a new 'pad' from an old mouse pad or similar, & stick that on.
Make sure all old glue is removed from the kb .
There wasn't a problem with glue not sticking to the plastic keyboard. It was just the rubber pad that wouldn't accept anything. Even Ados just peeled off, despite thorough cleaning.
The double-sided sellotape seems to be working atm. If that fails too I'll try the super aggressive stuff mentioned earlier.
CA is very good for gluing rubber , sets very fast . If its rubbery like foam, then use Foam Safe CA .
CA is even better at gluing fingers , so wear vinyl gloves (not rubber gloves) . Use a pin or needle to hold the pad while you glue & place it.
CA is even better at gluing fingers , so wear vinyl gloves (not rubber gloves) . Use a pin or needle to hold the pad while you glue & place it.
Just another option :-)
You have to be careful with Ados F2 and CA, both of them have solvents which evaporate, the vapours etch or dissolve various substances including some forms of plastic and it's hard to know which until you try it, the factory I used to work at found that out repeatedly over the years, as various staff were given different adhesives on the same stage and got them mixed up many times over the years until the tasks were separated to different stages. This lesson had to be learned by the supervisory staff many times and probably still is.
