  24-02-2020, 09:47 AM #11
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    I'm fairly sure you can get double sided tape with what is labelled as "very aggressive adhesive".
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  24-02-2020, 09:58 AM #12
    Tony
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty View Post
    I'm fairly sure you can get double sided tape with what is labelled as "very aggressive adhesive".
    Never heard of that. Worth looking out for.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
  24-02-2020, 10:08 AM #13
    CliveM
    Old guy
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Quote Originally Posted by Tony View Post
    Never heard of that. Worth looking out for.
    Try somewhere like Auto Cheap or Repco a lot of things are stuck on the outside of vehicles that need to stay put in harsh conditions.
  24-02-2020, 10:21 AM #14
    Tony
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Quote Originally Posted by CliveM View Post
    Try somewhere like Auto Cheap or Repco a lot of things are stuck on the outside of vehicles that need to stay put in harsh conditions.
    Good idea. Will do.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
  24-02-2020, 10:29 AM #15
    wainuitech
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Its called Double Sided tape VHB

    The VHB stands for Very High Bond. Got some here someplace, once its down forget about getting it up again LOL

    Found many uses for double side sticky Velcro lately. its Heavy Duty. Had to make alteration on concrete for holding down a mat in our porch - tried to lift the tape a week after putting it down -- errr no go, required a scraper to scrap it off, there's no way in hell it was going to lift. The Velcro came apart like it was meant to, but even that wasn't easy as expected.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  24-02-2020, 11:03 AM #16
    1101
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Quote Originally Posted by Tony View Post
    I've tried latex rubber cement, Ados contact adhesive and even PVA - nothing seems to work.

    Any ideas?
    If something as tacky and sticky as Ados didnt work, then no way will double sided tape.
    Didi you use it the correct way for contact glue : apply to both surfaces, wait till tacky(not wet) then bond the pieces together

    what may have happened :
    too many glues tried , leaving it now ungluable
    glues with strong solvent (Ados) may have partly melted/degraded either of the surfaces : making it now almost ungluable
    there may have been residue from the original tape still on it, causing issues.

    I would cut out a new 'pad' from an old mouse pad or similar, & stick that on.
    Make sure all old glue is removed from the kb .
  24-02-2020, 12:49 PM #17
    Tony
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    There wasn't a problem with glue not sticking to the plastic keyboard. It was just the rubber pad that wouldn't accept anything. Even Ados just peeled off, despite thorough cleaning.

    The double-sided sellotape seems to be working atm. If that fails too I'll try the super aggressive stuff mentioned earlier.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
  24-02-2020, 02:16 PM #18
    1101
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Quote Originally Posted by Tony View Post
    There wasn't a problem with glue not sticking to the plastic keyboard. It was just the rubber pad that wouldn't accept anything. Even Ados just peeled off, despite thorough cleaning.

    The double-sided sellotape seems to be working atm. If that fails too I'll try the super aggressive stuff mentioned earlier.
    CA is very good for gluing rubber , sets very fast . If its rubbery like foam, then use Foam Safe CA .
    CA is even better at gluing fingers , so wear vinyl gloves (not rubber gloves) . Use a pin or needle to hold the pad while you glue & place it.
    Just another option :-)
  24-02-2020, 02:36 PM #19
    Tony
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    CA is very good for gluing rubber , sets very fast . If its rubbery like foam, then use Foam Safe CA .
    CA is even better at gluing fingers , so wear vinyl gloves (not rubber gloves) . Use a pin or needle to hold the pad while you glue & place it.
    Just another option :-)
    CA= cyanoacrylate? I hadn't thought of that either.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
  24-02-2020, 08:43 PM #20
    zqwerty
    Re: I need a glue expert (no, not that sort)

    You have to be careful with Ados F2 and CA, both of them have solvents which evaporate, the vapours etch or dissolve various substances including some forms of plastic and it's hard to know which until you try it, the factory I used to work at found that out repeatedly over the years, as various staff were given different adhesives on the same stage and got them mixed up many times over the years until the tasks were separated to different stages. This lesson had to be learned by the supervisory staff many times and probably still is.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
